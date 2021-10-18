Reg Meuross to perform at Doncaster's Roots Music Club

Reg Meuross at Roots Music Club

Roots Music Club is delighted to have him back on Friday, October 22, doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets: £12 in advance and £14 on the door with half price tickets for students.

Reg’s clever and imaginative lyrics have earned him the title of ‘Master Storyteller’ (PennyBlack Music) and led Mike Harding (Mike Harding Folk Show) to introduce him onto the stage of The Royal Albert Hall as ‘one of the finest singer-songwriters this country has produced’.

Reg has that rare gift of being able to touch people, through his songs and performance, on a really human level. His words and music paint pictures that remain with the listener long after the song has been sung.

Roots Music Club puts on live roots and acoustic concerts every other Friday where the very best artists from the International and British folk, roots and blues scene often appear.

Tickets via WeGotTickets or contact Viv on 01302 719868. Visit Roots Music Club for more information or email: [email protected]