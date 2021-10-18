Reg Meuross to perform at Doncaster's Roots Music Club
Whether it’s a village hall or the Albert Hall, Reg brings a collection of extremely beautiful songs, performed with humour and depth, and sung with the voice of an angel.
Roots Music Club is delighted to have him back on Friday, October 22, doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.
Tickets: £12 in advance and £14 on the door with half price tickets for students.
Reg’s clever and imaginative lyrics have earned him the title of ‘Master Storyteller’ (PennyBlack Music) and led Mike Harding (Mike Harding Folk Show) to introduce him onto the stage of The Royal Albert Hall as ‘one of the finest singer-songwriters this country has produced’.
Reg has that rare gift of being able to touch people, through his songs and performance, on a really human level. His words and music paint pictures that remain with the listener long after the song has been sung.
Roots Music Club puts on live roots and acoustic concerts every other Friday where the very best artists from the International and British folk, roots and blues scene often appear.
Our Autumn 2021 Concerts:
Friday 22 October Reg Meuross
Friday 12 November Bella Gaffney
Friday 26 November James Taplin/Lu More
Friday 10 December Brooks Williams
Tickets via WeGotTickets or contact Viv on 01302 719868. Visit Roots Music Club for more information or email: [email protected]
