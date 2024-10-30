Queen, Arctic Monkeys, Guns 'n' Roses and more lined up for next year's Doncaster Fake Festival

Rock fans in Doncaster can look forward to a treat at next year’s Fake Festival in Doncaster.

The event will return to Sandall Park on May 3 and fans can look forward to performances from tribute bands to Queen, Arctic Monkeys and Guns ‘n’ Roses.

The bill will also include music from Pink, Kings of Leon and Stereophonics tribute acts as well as local music and entertainment.

A Fake Festival spokesman said: "We’re all super-stoked to be kicking off our 2024 UK tour in Sandall Park this year.

A Queen tribute band will be topping the bill at next year's Fake Festival.

"We just love this one, it’s a home gig for our crew, but also ‘cause you guys are an awesome crowd and such sweet, loyal, and reliable ‘lill party-rocking legends.

"This will be a day-long, full-on, unforgettable music extravaganza that’ll keep us buzzing for weeks.

"So round up your mates and get ready to unleash your inner rock stars – spread the word, Donny… we’re coming for ya!”

Tickets are on sale now and are available HERE