The ever popular comedy club at Cast, Doncaster is back on Friday June 14 with another line up of acclaimed performers.

Headlining the night is Aaron Simmonds, described by The Scotsman in a four star review as ‘his show has the best, the most beautifully constructed and the most unexpected narrative line of pretty much any show I have seen. His hour belts along on wheels of laughter’.

Aaron is an acclaimed storyteller fresh from starring on QI, with TV other credits that include The Russell Howard Hour, Breaking The News, Guessable and The Stand Up Sketch Show.

He weaves an overarching story into multiple hilarious and emotive anecdotes, calling back to them masterfully throughout his performance.

QI star Aaron Simmonds comes to Cast comedy club in Doncaster this month.

Opening the show is Paul Ricketts, who is ‘the writer of my favourite joke. It's far too funny to be one of mine’, according to Stewart Lee.

Paul is an award-winning comic who since 2005 has been entertaining audiences across the UK and beyond. His Edinburgh Festival show 'Kiss the badge, fly the flag' received the 'Must See' award from The Stage and received a five star review from Remote Goat and a four star review from Three Weeks.

His intelligent humour focuses not only on sharp observations from life, but also racial, cultural and satirical subjects, intermingled with strange tales of ordinary madness.

Support comes from Beat The Frog award winner Ben Stead and the surreal storytelling of Canada’s rising star Jordan Ducharme.

Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J Brown.