A popular Doncaster pub will be hosting a live music festival – from its car park next month.

The Carpenters Arms in Tickhill will host the event on July 13 from 2pm.

Acts will include Vest and Pants, Matt Delaney, Steph Shaw, Ukulele Bailey, Bandwagon and A Different Class.

