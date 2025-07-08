Popular Doncaster band The Confident Tricksters set for weekend gig

A popular Doncaster band have lined up a gig on home soil this weekend.

The Confident Tricksters will be performing at Doncaster Tennis Club on Sat 12 July from 7.30pm – and are promising showgoers a feast of music and classic tunes – with people urged to get their dancing shoes on.

The original band got back together in 2022 to celebrate their 30th anniversary as a group.

Vocalist and guitarist of the band, Richard Farthing, said: “I think with us, because we are live musicians, that’s where we get our buzz, playing music together live on stage.

“When you start doing it, it never leaves you. You progress, you play better on your instruments and you consider and entertain the audience a bit more.”

The first gig for the Confident Tricksters was way back on 8 October in 1983 at Doncaster’s Glassmaker pub.

Said Richard: “It’s a mixture of communication with the rest of the band, that is always fun. You are actually playing live in the moment which is different from painting or writing a book as they are the sort of things you do in your bedroom or office.

“I think one of the great things about music is you can go from your rehearsal room to playing live and meeting people.”

“We always look forward to the gigs. We are a bit nervous on the day, but we are fine when we are playing,” said Richard.

"You can’t do without a bit of nerves because it is a momentous occasion.”