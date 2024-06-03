Pitch upgrade forces postponement of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Oasis tribute concert
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An all-day concert featuring a host of tributes to Taylor Swift, Oasis and Ed Sheeran has been postponed – due to pitch renovation work.
The Concert at the Castle event, also featuring Foo Fighters, Little Mix and Queen acts was due to be hosted by Doncaster Knights Rugby Union Club on June 22.
But the event will now take place next summer to tie in with the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations as pitch renovations for the club’s Castle Park ground take place this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.