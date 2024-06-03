Pitch upgrade forces postponement of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Oasis tribute concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An all-day concert featuring a host of tributes to Taylor Swift, Oasis and Ed Sheeran has been postponed – due to pitch renovation work.

The Concert at the Castle event, also featuring Foo Fighters, Little Mix and Queen acts was due to be hosted by Doncaster Knights Rugby Union Club on June 22.