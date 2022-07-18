Pictures: Nile Rodgers and Chic party in style at Doncaster Racecourse

The American music star cranked up the temperatures at Town Moor on Saturday night as thousands packed into Doncaster Racecourse for a sensational night of music jam-packed with a feast of classic hits.

Dressed in his trademark white beret, the disco icon delved into his impressive back catalogue for the perfect summer party.

Chic’s Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah) kicked things off and then it was a trawl through hit after hit – Everybody Dance, Diana Ross favourites I’m Coming Out and Upside Down and Sister Sledge smashes He’s The Greatest Dancer and We Are Family.

And of course, there was plenty to go at with Rodgers’ extensive catalogue of hits for others with Madonna’s Live A Virgin and Material Girl, Sister Sledge’s Lost In Music and Daft Punk’s Get Lucky ensuring there was no stopping the dancing.

It was down to Good Times and Le Freak to round off a spectacular set – the perfect party for a hot summer’s evening.

Earlier in the day, the acclaimed musician and writer stunned young musicians when he dropped in to impart some words of wisdom and enjoyed a few jams with upcoming Doncaster musical stars.

He visited the Doncaster Jazz Centre in Beckett Road, talking to members of Doncaster Youth Jazz Association and passing on a few tips before happily chatting and posing for selfies.

