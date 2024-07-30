Tramlines 2024 sizzled in the sun.Tramlines 2024 sizzled in the sun.
Picture gallery Tramlines 2024: South Yorkshire music festival sizzles in the sun

By Luc Burke-Lejeune
Published 30th Jul 2024, 13:08 BST
After the mud and mayhem of last year, Tramlines made a triumphant return to South Yorkshire with a string of sizzling sets served up beneath sunny Sheffield skies.

More than 40,000 people packed into the city’s Hillsborough Park for three days of revellry, courtesy of the likes of Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol.

If that wasn’t enough, there were also superb sets from the likes of home town legends The Human League, dance queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor, indie singer-songwriter Tom Grennan and dance beats from British rapper and musician Example.

And with plenty of other great performances from stages dotted around the site, it all made for three days of pure bliss for those in attendance.

Photos: Luc Burke-Lejeune

Nieve Ella

1. Tramlines 2024

Nieve EllaPhoto: National World

Holly Humberstone

2. Tramlines 2024

Holly HumberstonePhoto: National World

Tramlines attracted huge crowds.

3. Tramlines 2024

Tramlines attracted huge crowds.Photo: National World

Holly Humberstone

4. Tramlines 2024

Holly HumberstonePhoto: National World

