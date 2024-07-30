Picture gallery Tramlines 2024: South Yorkshire music festival sizzles in the sun

More than 40,000 people packed into the city’s Hillsborough Park for three days of revellry, courtesy of the likes of Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol.

If that wasn’t enough, there were also superb sets from the likes of home town legends The Human League, dance queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor, indie singer-songwriter Tom Grennan and dance beats from British rapper and musician Example.

And with plenty of other great performances from stages dotted around the site, it all made for three days of pure bliss for those in attendance.