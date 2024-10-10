Paul Heaton announces massive South Yorkshire summer stadium concert
On Sunday 25 May next year, the former Beautiful South and Housemartins star, will play a very special headline show at Bramall Lane home of Sheffield United Football Club.
It will be one of the biggest headline shows Paul has ever played as a solo artist and will have huge personal significance for him - having supported Sheffield United since he was a boy and also having lived in the city during his childhood.
Tickets, priced £39.50 (+ ticket fees), go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday 11 October from gigsandtours.com, ticketmaster.co.uk and AXS.com.
The concert coincides with the release a new solo album ‘The Mighty Several’ on 11 October.
Produced by Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds and recorded at Blueprint Studios in Salford, ‘The Mighty Several’ features 12 new original songs, performed by Paul and his band and a number of special guest singers including Heaton’s regular live vocalist Rianne Downey as well as Yvonne Shelton and Danny Muldoon.
Paul Heaton and his band will tour the UK in November and December this year. The dates are:
NOVEMBER
Fri 29 BRIDLINGTON Spa - SOLD OUT
Sat 30 LEEDS First Direct Arena - SOLD OUT
DECEMBER
Sun 01 GLASGOW OVO Hydro - SOLD OUT
Tue 03 BRIGHTON Centre - SOLD OUT
Wed 04 WOLVERHAMPTON Civic Halls - SOLD OUT
Fri 06 LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena - SOLD OUT
Sat 07 NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT
Mon 09 NEWCASTLE Utilita Arena - VENUE UPGRADED
Tue 10 LONDON Eventim Apollo - SOLD OUT
Wed 11 LONDON Eventim Apollo - SOLD OUT
Fri 13 ABERDEEN P&J LIVE - SOLD OUT
Sun 15 WOLVERHAMPTON Civic Halls - SOLD OUT
Mon 16 MANCHESTER – The Co-op Live - EXTRA DATE ADDED
Tickets are available from: www.paulheaton.co.uk
Paul Heaton’s songwriting genius was recognised at the prestigious Ivor Awards in 2022 where noted author/radio DJ Stuart Maconie presented him with a long overdue gong for ‘Outstanding Song Collection’.
Heaton is one of the UK’s most successful songwriters, with five number one albums to his name and with some 15 million album sales under his belt.
He first came to prominence in the early 80s as front man of The Housemartins (the same group that gave us Norman ‘Fatboy Slim’ Cook).
The Housemartins released two albums ‘London 0 Hull 4’ (1986) and ‘The People Who Grinned Themselves To Death’ (1987).
In 1988 Heaton formed The Beautiful South, who released 10 hugely successful albums as well as a string of smash hits.
In 2001 Heaton took a break from The Beautiful South and released his first solo album ‘Fat Chance’.
The Beautiful South called it a day in 2007 citing ‘musical similarities’. Paul Heaton went on to release two further solo albums: ‘The Cross-Eyed Rambler’ (’08) and ‘Acid Country’ (’10).
He has since teamed up with former Beautiful South singer Jacqui Abbott to record five acclaimed albums as a duo: ‘What Have We Become’ (’14), ‘Wisdom, Laughter and Lines’ (’15), ‘Crooked Calypso’ (’17), ‘Manchester Calling’ (’20) and ‘N.K-Pop’ (’22).
In 2019 Paul released a career spanning compilation of his biggest hits entitled ‘The Last King Of Pop’.
