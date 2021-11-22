Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott announce gig at Doncaster Keepmoat stadium
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, who have just completed a sell out UK tour (including three free shows for NHS and care workers), have announced two very special stadium shows for next summer.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 5:16 pm
One will be a hometown show for Jacqui at St Helen’s Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday July 22, and then Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday July 23.
Special guests are The Proclaimers and The Lathums.
Tickets, priced at a mere £35, go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, November 26.
Visit gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk