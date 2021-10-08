Paloma Faith announces huge summer outdoor show at Doncaster Racecourse

The double platinum and BRIT award-winning artist will embark on a massive UK summer tour in 2022 that kicks off in Edinburgh in June and will arrive at Town Moor on June 25 next year.

The extensive 23 date tour will run throughout June, July and August 2022 and will see Paloma play a number of fantastic outdoor locations including cricket clubs, city squares, parks and racecourses as well as a handful of indoor venues in cities and towns she has not visited for a number of years.

Talking about the tour Paloma said, "I've been touring my recent album Infinite Things and it's been so invigorating seeing everyone out on the road around the UK. I've loved playing live again and I am beyond excited to announce my Summer 2022 tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paloma Faith is coming to Doncaster.

"I love nothing more than singing for you all and hearing you sing back to me. There’s nothing like it.”

Performing an array of hits from her extensive and much loved repertoire. These homecoming shows will have fans singing along to classics such as “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” and “Lullaby” as well as new songs from her fifth studio album “Infinite Things”.

It’s been a busy year for the singer with Paloma releasing her BBC documentary ‘Paloma Faith: As I Am’ earlier this year which received praise from critics and fans for it’s insight into the pop star's life and frank discussions around motherhood. She also entered the world of interior design with the launch of her Paloma Home collection as well as filming season 3 of Pennyworth and the prequel series to Stephen Fears’ movie Dangerous Liaisons.JUNE 2022:June 2nd Edinburgh, Usher HallJune 3rd Harrogate, Convention CentreJune 5th Ipswich, Regent TheatreJune 6th Woking, New Victoria TheatreJune 9th Hull, Bonus ArenaJune 10th Bournemouth, International CentreJune 12th Stoke on Trent, Regent TheatreJune 13th Stockton, GlobeJune 17th Newmarket, RacecourseJune 18th Llanelli, Parc Y ScarletsJune 25th Doncaster, RacecourseJULY 2022:July 1st Haydock Park, RacecourseJuly 2nd Halifax, Live at Peace HallJuly 8th Chepstow, RacecourseJuly 9th Plymouth, Central ParkJuly 16th Darlington, ArenaJuly 17th Milton Keynes, Campbell ParkJuly 20th Sandown Park, RacecourseJuly 23rd Carlisle, Bitts ParkJuly 24th Dundee, Slessor GardensJuly 30th Lingfield, Park ResortJuly 31st Leicester, County Cricket Club