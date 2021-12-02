Opera star Russell Watson announces concert at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The top selling, classical recording artist will be performing a spectacular concert, alongside his live orchestra, featuring Best of the West End, Classical Proms and some of his fantastic career highlights.

He follows on from Steps who announced a date at the Branton-based wildlife park last week.

The star, who has who has four Classical Brits to his name, will also be singing songs from his debut album ‘The Voice’, which held the number one spot for a world record 52 weeks.

Opera and classical star Russell Watson is returning to Doncaster.

The concert on Saturday August 22 will see one of the world's greatest classical singers return to the Safari stage for the second time after appearing in 2018.

YWP's Head of Guest Experience Chris White, said: "We are planning a spectacular full return for Safari Nights in 2022 and are delighted to announce our second act, Russell Watson.

"He is a true world class performer, who visited us in August 2018. We can not wait to welcome him back to Yorkshire. I’m sure many visitors will be excited to see him perform some of his timeless songs. This will be a memorable evening of incredible music under the stars.

“The acts performing at this year’s event are by far some of the strongest we’ve ever had and will reveal more of the line up in the text coming weeks”.

Steps, who have had four top five singles under their belt, three number one albums, 21 million record sales and seven sold-out national arena tours, were recently announced as they bring their 25th Anniversary Tour to Yorkshire Wildlife Park on Saturday August 27.

Safari Nights will see an evening of breath-taking talent starting at 5pm with local bands, live acoustic acts and other family entertainment before the main event from 7pm to 9 pm.

Visitors can spend all day and into the evening at the award-winning park with opening hours being fully extended till 8pm. Last entry is 7pm allowing guests to enjoy a rare summer night stroll through the park and animal reserves.