One Night In Nashville announced for free DN One live city centre music festival
Serving up a little bit of Country and a little bit of rock and roll, One Night In Nashville will take to the stage on September 7 at the DN One Festival in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.
They join previously announced local favourites Bang Bang Romeo who will take to the stage on September 6.
Further announcemnts on acts and entertainment are due in the coming weeks.
Announcing the We Say Goodbye, We Say Hello show on social media, the band posted: “Well, this has been a long time coming hasn’t it?
"Actually, it’s been far far too long so we just want to thank you all for your patience, love and support that has somehow still managed to remain, in true BBR style.
“This show is a chapter closer, a door closer of sorts without locking it. It’s a celebration of our debut album which came out five years ago this year.
“This album meant the world to us, and as do you guys – so we wanted to do a show in the midst of the unknown, to say thank you and play the bloody thing in full, for the first time."
The group, who have performed alongside Pink at Wembley Stadium in recent years, will be performing tracks from their album A Heartbreaker’s Guide To The Galaxy.
The band added: “Free entry, but once full, it’s full. So make sure you come down early doors, enjoy the festival and get ready to sing from the top of your f****** lungs.
“BBRMY, let’s come together again on this night, for one night only.”
A spokesperson for DN Events said: “ “DN One Live is a free three day live music festival in the heart of the city centre, giving everyone an opportunity to experience a large staged live music event up close.
“DN One Live offers an opportunity for people who love live music to come together and enjoy the experience.”
