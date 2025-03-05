One Night in Dublin show coming to Doncaster ahead of St Patrick's Day

Spend One Night in Dublin in Doncaster ahead of St Patrick’s Day as The Wild Murphys bring a celebration of Irish music to the city.

It’s St Patrick’s Day every day, with One Night in Dublin - the ultimate feel-good Irish music tribute show headed to the Doncaster Dome on Friday 14 March.

Join The Wild Murphys in ‘Murphys Bar’ as they cover all of your favourite sing-along Irish classics including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights and Whiskey in the Jar, The Wild Rover and Molly Malone.

With songs by The Pogues, The Dubliners, Van Morrison, Daniel O’Donnell, The Fureys and many more, the show is a must for anyone who loves Irish music.

There plenty of great songs plus lashings of banter and plenty of hospitality from the Emerald Isle to be had, making it the perfect way to see in St Patrick’s Day in Doncaster this year.

Performed live by “the best Irish band to never come from Ireland,” The Wild Murphys are a six-piece band with diddle, accordion, authentic Irish dancers and a whole lot of craic!

The Wild Murphys is headed by lead singer Middi Murphy armed with blarney, banter and an accordion, alongside Trevor Brewis (Jimmy Nail) on drums, Tony Davis (Prelude) on keys and the BBC award-winning fiddle player Sophy Bal

Over the last 19 years Middi and his group of raggle taggle misfits have unquestionably become one of the most popular Irish music tribute groups in the UK. The band started as a duo in 2005 with one simple goal in mind, to play Irish music that was impossible to not like.

Despite none of the members of the group being from Ireland, The Wild Murphys have now played at some of the biggest and most prestigious events not just in the UK but all over the world and have been accepted as a true Irish tribute act through their love and passion for performing.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and are available at The Dome box office, which can be found HERE