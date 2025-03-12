Northern Ballet’s new children’s ballet Hansel & Gretel comes to Cast in Doncaster.

Northern Ballet’s brand-new children’s work Hansel & Gretel comes Cast theatre in Doncaster as part of an extensive UK tour this spring.

In this environment themed reimagining of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale, Hansel and Gretel take a trip into the forest, unaware of the damage they leave

behind. When they get lost, the siblings meet a host of spirited friends who teach them how we can all better look after the planet - and have some fun along the way!

Hansel & Gretel has been an exciting endeavour for Northern Ballet, as the technical and wardrobe teams have been challenged with using only recycled, repurposed or sustainable resources to coincide with the ballet’s environmental message.

The ‘Rubbish Monster’ costume has repurposed around 400 used bottles and 250 used cans, and fabric has been sourced from charity shops with curtains and duvet covers receiving a whole new lease of life in this production.

The production has been choreographed by Northern Ballet Company Dancers Harris Beattie and George Liang, who have both previously performed in

Northern Ballet’s children’s ballets and have choreographed for the Company in Sketches, a programme that showcases new choreographic talent.

Harris Beattie said: "I’m really excited to bring this version of Hansel & Gretel to young audiences. I think it’s so important to have themes and topics that relate to today’s world embedded in the stories we share with children. Dance is an ideal medium for this, allowing a sensory experience that can have a long-lasting impact. For many it will be their first experience of a ballet, but I hope their first of many.”

George Liang said: “Children’s ballet is a significant part of what we do here at Northern Ballet. Having performed in several children’s ballets myself, I know how our performances can inspire a new generation of audiences. I’m excited to choreograph our version of Hansel & Gretel, especially with its environmental twist, to’ teach young audiences the importance of caring for our planet.”

The 40-minute ballet is designed for children aged three and above and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together. It is the latest in Northern Ballet’s extensive repertoire of award-winning ballets for children, which have been touring around the UK for over a decade, including the hugely successful Tortoise & the Hare, Three Little Pigs, Elves & the Shoemaker, Ugly Duckling and Goldilocks & the Three Bears, some having been shown in cinemas across the UK and all of which were adapted for TV by CBeebies.

The performances of Hansel & Gretel on tour include relaxed performances at certain venues. Relaxed performances, whilst open to anyone, aim to reduce anxiety

around theatre visits, particularly for people with sensory or communication difficulties, or a learning disability.

The ballet will be performed to live music composed by Colin Scott, Northern Ballet’s Company Pianist. Sets and costumes have been designed by Ali Allen and lighting design is by Abbi Fearnley.

Hansel & Gretel comes to Cast on Wednesday 09 April, with performances at 2pm and 4pm. Tickets are now on sale. For more information and details on how to book, please visit www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/northern-ballet-l-hansel-gretel