Northern Ballet announces it is bringing its national tour of children's ballet Little Red Riding Hood to Doncaster

Northern Ballet’s enchanting ballets for children return with Little Red Riding Hood, a playful retelling of the much-loved fairy tale where fun, friendship, and the importance of kindness take centre stage.

Little Red Riding Hood is a kind little girl who loves her family. On the way to visit her grandmother, she meets a very hungry wolf in the woods — but is he really as ‘big and bad’ as the stories say?

As a central part of their mission to create world class ballet for all, Northern Ballet's productions for children are specially designed for young audiences. With an estimated running time of 40 minutes, these family-friendly ballets offer the perfect opportunity to introduce little ones to the joys of live dance, music, and theatre.

Little Red Riding Hood will open at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre in Leeds in October 2025, followed by performances at the Linbury Theatre at the Royal Opera House in London. The tour will continue in spring 2026, travelling to venues in Newcastle, Hull, Bradford, Oxford, Doncaster, Durham, Harrogate, and Huddersfield.

Julie Nunès in Little Red Riding Hood. Photo Brian Slater.

The Doncaster performance will take place at Cast on Friday 10 April, 2026, visit castindoncaster.com.

All venues will offer Relaxed Performances, which aim to make the theatre experience more comfortable for anyone who may find a traditional theatre setting challenging, including those with sensory sensitivities, communication difficulties, or learning disabilities.

Select venues will also offer Audio Described Performances for blind or visually impaired audience members, narrated by former Premier Dancer Pippa Moore MBE.

Originally created in 2019 and choreographed by Mariana Rodrigues, Little Red Riding Hood is part of Northern Ballet’s repertoire of award-winning ballets for children, which have toured across UK theatres, schools, and community centres for over a decade.

Harris Beattie in Little Red Riding Hood. Photo Drew Forsyth.

Previous children’s ballet productions include Ugly Duckling, Tortoise & the Hare, and Goldilocks & the Three Bears, many of which have been shown in cinemas across the UK and adapted into BAFTA winning television programmes for CBeebies.

Tickets for Little Red Riding Hood are now on sale at some venues, with more going on sale soon. For more information, future on sale dates, and details on how to book tickets, please visit northernballet.com/little-red-riding-hood.