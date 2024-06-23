Non-stop indie anthems as Kaiser Monkey Killers come to Doncaster Racecourse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Indie fans will be able to rock out to a host of anthems as the Kaiser Monkey Killers come to Doncaster Racecourse as part of the venue’s ongoing summer concert series.

People can grab their dancing shoes for a night of music from the likes of the Kaiser Chiefs, Arctic Monkeys and The Killers when the band take to the stage in the Indie Icons show at Town Moor on June 29.

The day will begin with seven races for punters to enjoy followed by a night of non-stop indie anthems, promising a good day for all involved.

Tickets can be purchased at doncaster-racecourse.co.uk with Grandstand advance tickets priced at £24 per person with children under 18 going free.

The Kaiser Monkey Killers are coming to Doncaster

Gates open two hours before the first race for spectators to feast their eyes on a total of seven races, followed by an evening of live music, making this an event fit for all occasions from a birthday to a stag do, a Doncaster Racecourse spokesman said.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director at Doncaster Racecourse, said: "Our Summer Saturday Series has already been hugely popular, and we still have so many great events to come.

“If you’re an indie lover and ‘bet that you look good on the dancefloor’ or class yourself as a ‘rock ‘n’ roll star’ then come along for a night of epic tunes that will guarantee to make you want to move.”