Nile Rodgers and Chic set to perform at Doncaster 'Live after Racing'

Nile Rodgers

With over five decades of classics at their fingertips, Nile and his exemplary live band will be firing up their hit machine for an evening of “Good Times” that’s guaranteed to make “Everybody Dance”.

Coming to the prestigious Yorkshire racecourse on Saturday, July 16 2022, this special ‘Live After Racing’ fixture will offer spectators a full day at the races, capped-off by an unforgettable headline set by one of the world’s most influential pop stars late into the evening.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for O2 customers on Wednesday, February 9 at 9am, with general sale available the following Friday, February 11 at 9am.

His unforgettable live performances with CHIC have been included in “festival best performances” at both Glastonbury and Coachella resulting in a BBC Music Awards nomination for “Best Live Performance”, and the LA Times stating “Nile Rodgers influence stretches all over Coachella, beaming the sound of a better future”.

Nile’s work in the CHIC Organization and his productions for artists like David Bowie, Diana Ross, and Madonna have sold over 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide while his trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Keith Urban, Disclosure, Sam Smith and Lady Gaga reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.

Sharing a little of that “festival moment“ magic with Doncaster this Summer, Nile Rodgers & Chic will headline Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday 16th July 2022.

Adult tickets are priced at: £40 Advance STBF (Grandstand) or £50 Advance STBF (County Enclosure)

Children under 18’s are priced at: £25 Advance STBF

Under 5’s: free admission

Additional Information

Gates Open: 3.30pm TBC

First race: 5.20pm TBC

Artist on stage: 9pm TBC

Under 18’s to be accompanied by an adult. Ticket entitles holder for the full days racing and Nile Rodgers & Chic live performance. For more information visit Doncaster Racecourse

