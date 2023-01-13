New Year Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this January

The New Year begins with some exciting opportunities to continue the fabulous music traditions of Doncaster.

Doncaster Minster

Organ recital series on the wonderful Schulze Organ

Doncaster Choral Society.

The first recital of this year’s series welcomes organist Douglas Keilitz.

Friday 27 th January - Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD

1.10pm free entry with retiring collection

Douglas is Director of Music at Holy Trinity Church (Shakespeare’s Church), Stratford-upon-Avon.

Prior to moving to Stratford in February 2020, he served as Canon for Music at St Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral, Boise, Idaho. Former posts have included St Mary’s Episcopal Church on Cape Cod, and St Ignatius of Antioch Episcopal Church, Manhattan, New York City.

As a recitalist, he has performed concerts in many of New York’s landmark churches, including St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church, St. Mary the Virgin, the Church of the Transfiguration, and St. Paul’s Chapel.

As the Lehigh Valley Chapter AGO newsletter commented after a performance in Allentown, Pennsylvania: “Douglas Keilitz amazed the listeners with a breathtaking performance of the (Bach) Pièce d’Orgue“…and “His playing was outstanding…“.

He has performed in masterclasses with renowned organists Marie-Claire Alain (filmed by the American Guild of Organists as part of its Masters Series DVD collection), Olivier Latry, James David Christie, Charles Callahan and Martin Jean.

Please come along to what should be an enjoyable recital and a wonderful way to pass an hour in the beautiful setting of Doncaster Minster.

And also speaking of the Minster: If you always wanted to become a chorister, now is your chance!

Doncaster Minster has had a long tradition of choral singing as part of its services for hundreds of years. This rich history includes Dr. Edward Miller, famous historian and composer who was organist and choir master at the Minster from 1756 – 1807 and also lived in Church House (then known as Church Hill) from 1763.

You could continue this wonderfully historic musical tradition!

Doncaster Minster continues to look for boys and girls aged 6+ to become the next generation of choristers. This is a unique opportunity for children to join the Minster choir as choristers and to receive a first rate musical education which includes: music theory, singing lessons and also piano lessons.

Choristers rehearse twice a week and sing in services on at least two Sundays a month, giving time for choristers and their families to pursue other activities.

So, if you love singing and would like to try your hand (or voice!) at becoming a chorister at Doncaster Minster, with the opportunity to continue the rich music tradition, then please do feel welcome to come along to an open rehearsal or ‘taster session’ inside this beautiful and historic building for the opportunity to sing with the existing choristers.

There will be the chance for you to speak with other choristers, staff and parents.

Please enter the Minster via the south side door, opposite Primark, on any of the following dates:

Tuesday 17 th January, 5 - 6 pm

Tuesday 24 th January, 5 – 6 pm

Tuesday 31 st January, 5 -6 pm

Tuesday 7 th February, 5 – 6 pm

Please note that prospective children joining the rehearsals must be accompanied by an adult for the whole session.

For more information please contact the Director of Music, Darren Williams, at [email protected]

Come Sing with Doncaster Choral Society!

Do you enjoy singing? Have you always wanted to sing in a choir?

There are some vacancies in all sections so now is your chance!

Doncaster Choral Society began life towards the end of 1888 under its earlier name of Doncaster Musical Society. Little more than two months after its formation, Handel’s Messiah was presented with 230 performers and J M Kirk as its first conductor.

Membership flourished and, in a little more than five years, Kirk had established the Society on a firm basis and memorable performances were given. So things continued until 1915 when there was a break of four years during the course of the First World War.

The progress of the Society continued and it celebrated its 50th anniversary in 1938 with a performance of Messiah.

Unfortunately, a decrease in membership numbers caused the Society to be disbanded in 1940. However, in 1943 the Doncaster and District Choral Society emerged with most of the DMS’s members joining the new society.

The first concert in 1945 was Acis and Galatea under its new conductor Eric Curtis, whose association with the choir lasted 25 years. The choir was then directed for the next sixteen years by Robert Lawrence with increased numbers of members and an associated restoration of self-confidence. Since then the choir’s numbers have waxed and waned but the quality of its performances has continued to improve and the range of its repertoire expanded, especially under its distinguished conductor, the late Dr Roger Bullivant MBE,

appointed in 1986 and continuing in office until 2003.

Throughout its life the Society has enjoyed the services of other notable musical directors of the calibre of Wilfrid Sanderson and Dr Percy Saunders, incumbent musicians at St George’s Parish Church (now Doncaster Minster).

More recently, and after a change of the name to Doncaster Choral Society, this tradition was continued with the accomplished Alan Eost who was Music Director up to 2010, when Dr Simon Lindley took the helm.

Simon has recently retired and so the society’s forthcoming concerts in 11 March and 20 May 2023 will be conducted by Matt Beckingham.

If you’d like to join, or would like more details, then please contact: Margaret Hunt, Secretary, on 01302 349850

Alternatively, come to one of the rehearsals on Tuesday evenings from 7.00pm at Cantley Methodist Church, Highbury Avenue, DN4 6BT

You will be assured of a warm welcome.

If singing is not quite your forte but you’d still love to support Doncaster Choral Society (DCS) then you can! There are several ways:

1. Why not become a Patron? For a fee of £75 you not only provide valuable financial support but also receive a variety of benefits e.g. a free ticket, reserved seat for all concerts and invitations to social events.

2. Or become a Friend of the Society. For £35 you can become a friend, again giving valuable financial support with several benefits e.g. discounted tickets, reserved seats for all concerts and invitations to social events.

For further information about DCS Patrons/Friends please contact: Marion Emmerson 01302 360129

3. Sponsorship. DCS works with a variety of sponsors and have spaces available in their publications for adverts. These adverts are seen by a wide cross-section of people and are an additional cost-effective method of contacting the public. DCS also welcomes discussion about sponsorship of concerts, works or named soloists.

For further information about DCS sponsorship please contact: Margaret Hunt 01302 349850

Sprotbrough Music Society

The concert of Thursday 8 December was performed by local and highly versatile musician Matt Beckingham with guest artist Hayley Head on saxophone. Matt has a varied career from preparing choirs for the BBC Proms to recording at Abbey Road Studios.

The craft of orchestration is also within his remit and in this area has worked with leading groups such as The London Symphony Orchestra, Opera North Orchestra and City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. Abroad he has worked in community engagement for the likes of the New York Philharmonic and San Francisco Symphony.

A much simpler undertaking for Matt was for the Sprotbrough Music Society Christmas Concert where he demonstrated his gifts as pianist, accompanist and singer. In addition to well loved carols with enthusiastic vocal support from the audience he delighted all with a suite of music drawn from the film The Snowman featuring the young, talented Hayley Head on saxophone and a number of Christmas songs in a popular style.

