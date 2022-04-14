National folk music star announces intimate concert at Doncaster theatre

Phil Cockerham will bring his Power of Three to Bawtry’s Phoenix Theatre on May 7.

Alan and Barrie will host the evening with a selection of popular standards.

Based in West Yorkshire, he plays nationally on the folk and acoustic music scene and his songs contain a range of sometimes humorous, but always thought-provoking themes, with memorable hooks and irresistible choruses.

Phil Cockerham is bringing his Power of Three show to Doncaster.

There are also some familiar traditional songs, but delivered in a refreshingly different way that captivate audiences with music in a range of styles.

A spokesman added: “Whether he is performing solo, or as most often is the case when he is accompanied by ace double bass player, Dave Bowie and percussionist/harmonist Dickie Dixon, an enjoyable night is promised.”

The concert will start at 7.30pm with doors open at 6.45pm for pre-concert refreshment and chat.