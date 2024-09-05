Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this September

Despite an autumnal snap in the air, September sees many exciting events on offer in Doncaster for everyone to enjoy after the summer break.

Sprotbrough Music Society

Hiroaki Takenouchi (piano)

A welcome return visit to Sprotbrough for this outstanding pianist who last gave a solo recital for the Society in 2016 and before that appeared with Simon Callaghan as The Parnassius Duo in 2013.

Harmonix choir will be performing in Doncaster this month.

A prolific recording artist he has recorded Haydn sonatas, contemporary Japanese music, world premiere recordings of contemporary works by James Dillon, Edwin Roxburgh and piano arrangements of Fredrick Delius.

He has appeared regularly on Radio 3 and famously for BBC4 in The Prince and the Composer celebrating Hubert Parry, that Prince now being our present King!

Gramophone magazine refers to his “impeccable pianism and unfailing idiomatic grasp.”

Those qualities will be in evidence during this concert in music by Haydn – his variations in F minor, sonatas by Beethoven and Schubert and more recent music by Medtner and Dorothy Howell.

Thursday 19 September, 7pm

St. Mary’s Church Hall, Sprotbrough, DN5 7RH

Tickets available on the door - £15

The Minster organ recital series resumes!

Doncaster is fortunate to have such a fine instrument in the ‘mighty Schultze organ’ and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy these lunchtime recitals by gifted musicians.

A truly wonderful way to pass an hour in the beautiful setting of Doncaster Minster.

Following the summer break this month the recitalist is:

Friday 27 September – Jordan English, Edinburgh

Jordan English began his musical training as a chorister at Carlisle Cathedral.

During his time he took part in live radio broadcasts, tours and was involved in several CD recordings.

Jordan began organ lessons under the tutelage of John Robinson, the then Assistant Organist, continuing with Edward Taylor.

After spending three years as Organ Scholar at Carlisle Cathedral, Jordan began undergraduate studies in 2011 at the Royal Northern College of Music where his tutors included Jeffrey Makinson, Simon Lindley and Thomas Trotter. Whilst at the RNCM, he took part in Masterclasses by Gordon Stewart, Jacques van Oortmerssen and Kevin Bowyer, played continuo for various RNCM events.

In September of 2016 Jordan began postgraduate studies at the Royal College of Music in London, studying organ interpretation and improvisation with Sophie-Véronique Cauchefer-Choplin and David Graham with lessons in London and Paris, specialising in the music of Marcel Dupré and Jehan Alain. Jordan is currently Assistant Organist at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, accompanying the Cathedral choir for all services, recordings, broadcasts and tours. A recital not to be missed!

Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD

1.10pm, free entry with retiring collection

The Hallgate Chamber Orchestra

‘The Welsh Invasion!’

Saturday 28 – 7.15pm

Come along to what should prove to be another wonderful concert with a relaxed and friendly atmosphere directed by Carey Williams.

Here guests include Côr Bro Meirion Choir (Dolgellau) and Llŷr Williams – piano (Rhosllanerchrugog). Programme to include choruses from Verdi and Handel, Beethoven’s Choral Fantasia for Choir, Orchestra and Piano, Nella Fantasia (theme from The Mission) and a selection of Welsh compositions and traditional melodies.

Doncaster Baptist Church, Chequer Road, DN1 2AL

Entry £10 on the door, or whatever is affordable, includes refreshments

HARMONIX - Early Autumn Concert

at St John the Baptist Church, Misson, DN10 6EB

Saturday 28 September - 7pm

This lovely church is a new venue for Harmonix this year and we are very excited about bringing our music to the village of Misson.

Join us for a programme of beautiful a cappella music covering a variety of styles from composers across the years.

For more details contact: 07581 013809

Or visit the website [email protected]