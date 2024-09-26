Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we move into an autumnal October, there are still many events on offer to ward off the chilly days and evenings.

Doncaster Arts and Museum Society Lunchtime Recitals

A welcome return for the series of weekly lunch-hour recitals, back with another exciting series of performances from well known artistes.

Everyone is welcome to come and join in the relaxed, friendly atmosphere and pass an hour.

Ricky Aron will perform an Elvis tribute show at Doncaster Minster.

This month the recitals are:

16 October: Danum Camerata – various items with Carey Williams and friends

23 October: Nick Fletcher – guitar

30 October Charlotte Pinder – violin

1pm Doncaster Baptist Church, Chequer Road, DN1 2AL

Entry £5 on the door

Tickhill Music Society

Prince Bishops Brass (quintet)

Prince Bishops Brass Ensemble was formed by a group of brass playing friends who met each other whilst playing at various locations around the North of England.

During the countless bars rest they encountered whilst playing for choral societies, operatic companies, symphony orchestras, brass bands, function bands and big bands they decided to get together as a brass quintet to eliminate the need to count quite as much. The line up of instruments is two trumpets (doubling flugel horn, Eb and piccolo trumpets) French horn, trombone and tuba, although the ensemble can be augmented for larger works.

Being based in County Durham the name Prince Bishops Brass Ensemble was the obvious choice.

The five members, playing trumpets, French horn, trombone and tuba bring a wealth of musical experience to their performances from a broad range of genres, from Baroque and Renaissance to upbeat jazz and swing. All are experienced musicians who bring a great sense of enjoyment to their performances.

The programme for this event will include Music Hall Suite, Clarke’s Prince of Denmark’s March, music from West Side Story, Mozart’s Overture to Marriage of Figaro and much, much more.

Thursday 3 October, 7pm

St. Mary’s School Hall

St. Mary’s Road, Tickhill, DN11 9LZ

Entry £15 on the door or online

Children FREE but must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information please contact the Society: [email protected]

Bawtry Phoenix Theatre Presents

Music Live at the Phoenix

“The Big Easy”

Leeds based 7 piece swing band

Since its birth in the 1920s, swing has been music for celebration.

The Big Easy have taken some of the greatest tunes by the giants of swing; Louis Armstrong, Louis Prima, Nina Simone and many more household names, added their own interesting arrangements to bring you a set of the finest swing tunes.

The Big Easy has been busy since 2014, playing at some of the UK’s top venues, festivals and touring throughout the UK. Their dynamic, energetic and often virtuosic performances make them great to watch and perfect for dancing; their high-energy swing interspersed with moments of soulful-melancholy make them a great choice for concerts, weddings, clubs and dances.

Their exciting, no-nonsense music will get your toes tapping and onto the dance floor.

Friday 11 October, 7.30 pm

Hosted by Change for Two Tenors

Station Road

Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6PT

Tickets £14 Tel: Barrie 07449715431

www.bawtrytheatre.co.uk

Sprotbrough Music Society

Perpetuo (piano quartet)

Fenella Humphreys (violin), Gary Pomeroy (violin), Cara Berridge (cello), Emma Abate (piano)

Four distinguished soloists come together to form this outstanding quartet. Fenella is one of the UK’s most established and versatile violinists.

Winner of the BBC Music Magazine’s Instrumental Award she enjoys a busy career combining chamber music and solo work.

Gary, born in South Africa, became and ABRSM international scholar at the Royal Northern College of Music. He has also worked with The London Bridge Trio recently recording the Dvorak Piano Trios.

Cara graduated from the Royal College of Music in 2002, works with several chamber orchestras in addition to recording for films and TV.

Neopolitan pianist Emma is Professor at the Guildhall School of Music and also staff coach at the Royal Opera Houose, Covent Garden. She has been elected as Associate of the Royal Academy of Music. This distinguished group will play quartets by Schumann and Faure, plus a new work written for them by Adrian Sutton.

Thursday 17 October, 7pm

St. Mary’s Church Hall, Sprotbrough, DN5 7RH

Tickets available on the door - £15

HARMONIX

Saturday 19 October - 7pm

St. Michael’s Church, Rossington, DN11 0EZ

Another chance to hear this wonderful upper voice a capella choir. This event should prove to include a programme full of a fantastic mix of music in a variety of styles to suit all tastes!

For more details contact: 07581 013809

Or visit the website [email protected]

The Minster organ recital series

Doncaster is fortunate to have such a fine instrument in the ‘mighty Schultze organ’ and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy these lunchtime recitals by gifted musicians.

A truly wonderful way to pass an hour in the beautiful setting of Doncaster Minster.

This month the recitalist is:

Friday 25 October– Anthony Gritten, London

Anthony Gritten is a Fellow of the Royal College of Organists and studied with Harry Gabb, David Sanger and Anne Page.

He gave the first complete performance of Daniel Roth’s agnum opus, Livre d’Orgue pour le Magnificat, and has performed four times in Saint-Sulpice, Paris, including a recital for Roth’s 70th birthday. He has also commissioned and performed various works, including Richard Francis’ four-movement symphony on themes by Lefébure-Wély, Laurence Caldecote’s Variations on Victimae Paschali Laudes, and David Loxley-Blount’s Toccata ar St Denio.

Projects have included anniversary performances of the complete works of Tunder, Buxtehude (a 6½ hour recital), Homilius (2½ hours), Brahms and Mendelssohn, and an ongoing series resurrecting forgotten French music from the early 20th century.

Anthony was an organ scholar and research student at Cambridge University, writing a doctorate on Stravinsky. He has worked at the University of East Anglia, the Royal Northern College of Music and Middlesex University, and is currently Head of Undergraduate Programmes at the Royal Academy of Music.

Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD

1.10pm, free entry with retiring collection

The Rotary Club of Doncaster present, live at the Minster The Brilliant Ricky Aron As ELVIS!

Come along to Doncaster Minster as tribute is paid to the one and only King of Rock ‘n’ Roll – Elvis Aaron Prestley! It should prove to be a fantastic evening with this talented singer and performer.

Guaranteed to get everyone rocking ‘n’ rolling! Proceeds are shared equally between the Children’s Air Ambulance (charity no. 1098874) and The Rotary Club of Doncaster Trust Fund charity no. 501344).

Saturday 26 October, 7.30pm

Doncaster Minster, Church Street, DN1 1RD

Tickets £20 includes a glass of wine or soft drink during the interval.

Advance tickets available from

John Spalton – 07766 258345 or email [email protected] or buy online using the QR code