Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this November
Doncaster Arts and Museum Society
Lunchtime Recitals
Come and enjoy a break from the November weather and pass an hour of wonderful music in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.
This month’s recitals are:
6 November Change for Two Tenors
Vocal duo with a difference
13 November Carolyne Story and Peter Reasbeck
Soprano and piano
20 November Harmonix
An upper voice a cappella choir
27 November Highcliffe Brass Brass Quintet
All 1pm Doncaster Baptist Church, Chequer Road, DN1 2AL
Entry £5 on the door
Tickhill Music Society
As the winter months approach, Tickhill Music Society are happy to announce the beginning of their lunchtime concert series.
Tickhill Male Voice Choir
Saturday 30 November, noon
St. Mary’s School Hall
St. Mary’s Road, Tickhill, DN11 9LZ
Entry £12 on the door, includes soup and sandwich
Children FREE but must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are available from www.tickhillmusicsociaty.org
07880 507070
Doncaster Choral Society
Conductor – Matt Beckingham
Rachel Fright (piano),
Jonathan Dove; The Passing of the Year
Also including works by Eric Whitacre, Ēriks Ešenvalds, Will Todd, Arvo Pärt and others
English composer, Jonathan Dove, is considered one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music and his writing for choral forces is charged with intensity and beauty. The Passing of the Year, written in 2000, is dedicated to the memory of his mother and sets seven texts with moving directness and a beguiling sense of the seasons’ passing. It is hugely approachable, varied and
exciting.
Jonathan Dove is one of the most approachable of contemporary composers, prizing communication above obscurity, something his choral works demonstrate so well. These settings are intimate,
rousing, beautifully crafted and lyrical.
Saturday 9 November, 7.30pm
Voice of God Fellowship CIC (Formerly Priory Place Methodist Church)
Printing Office Street, Doncaster, DN1 1TR
Entry £16 paid in advance, £18 on the door
Students £5, school pupils FREE
Please contact the Ticket Secretary: 01302 840728
Or buy online: https://wegottickets.com/event/633564
All enquiries email: [email protected]
Sprotbrough Music Society
The Big Easy
Leeds based swing band
A change of venue for this event giving more people the chance to hear the delights of this group of musicians appearing in Sprobrough for the third time! They are an energetic swing band from Leeds playing repertoire from the early days of jazz, classic New Orleans jazz and lively jump jive numbers.
Programme may include numbers from The Great American Song Book, all arranged with care to give a new and exciting take on a much loved genre. This event should prove to be highly popular with its no nonsense, toe tapping performance!
Thursday 16 November, 7pm
The Goldsmith Centre, Sprotbrough Road, DN5 8BP
Tickets available on the door - £15
The Minster organ recital series
Doncaster is fortunate to have such a fine instrument in the ‘mighty Schultze organ’ and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy these lunchtime recitals by gifted musicians.
A truly wonderful way to pass an hour in the beautiful setting of Doncaster Minster. This month the recitalists are:
Friday 22 November– Elliot Randall, Cambridge
Elliot started playing the organ in 2019 and has performed throughout South Cambridgeshire and London. Elliot is now an undergraduate student at the Royal College of Music, studying with David Graham and Charlie Andrews.
He began his organ career through the Michael Swindlehurst Organ Scholarship in St. Marys, Saffron Walden with Oliver King, where he would regularly play for services and conduct the Choir. After holding the scholarship for two years Elliot was awarded a place.
Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD 1.10pm, free entry with retiring collection
HARMONIX – Festive Harmony
Another chance to hear this wonderful upper voice a capella choir. This event should prove to be a wonderful introduction to the festive period and will include a varied programme of a capella winter
songs and carols.
All monies raised will be split equally between the Church and Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support Charity.
Saturday 30 November - 7pm
Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, Bentley, DN5 0AT
Tickets £7 available from the choir : 07581 013809
Or visit the website [email protected]
Some tickets may be available on the door