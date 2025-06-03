Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this June
Doncaster Arts and Museum Society Lunchtime Recitals
The series of lunch-hour recitals closes with the final concert of the series.
Everyone welcome to come and join in the relaxed, friendly atmosphere and pass an hour. This recital is given by a very talented young performer:
4 June Alejandro Barrett
Harp/piano
1pm Doncaster Baptist Church, Chequer Road, DN1 2AL
Entry £5 on the door
The concerts resume again on Wednesday 15 October with Nick Fletcher on guitar.
Doncaster Minster
The Minster organ recital series continues
Doncaster is fortunate to have such a fine instrument in the ‘mighty Schultze organ’ and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy these lunchtime recitals by gifted musicians.
A truly wonderful way to pass an hour in the beautiful setting of Doncaster Minster.
This month there are two recitals with a change to one artiste previously advertised:
Friday 6 June – John Hosking, Blackburn
Friday 20 June – Elli-Mae McGlone, Birmingham
Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD
1.10pm, free entry with retiring collection
Tickhill Music Society
Lady Kingsnorth – Songs from the 40s
The last concert of the current season will be entertainment to commemorate the D-Day anniversary by Lady Kingsnorth.
Thursday 3 October, 7pm
St. Mary’s Church
St. Mary’s Road, Tickhill, DN11 9LZ
Entry £15 on the door or online
Children FREE but must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information please contact the Society:
Sprotbrough Music Society
Jordan Brooks (violin) & Kumi Matsuo (piano)
Jordan Brooks is currently a second year student at the Royal College of Music under a full scholarship from the ABRSM. He started violin lessons at the age of seven at the Beau Soleil Music
Centre in South Africa.
Together with pianist Kumi Matsuo, who is now on the staff at the RCM working as Duo Coach, they will present sonatas by Ravel and Enescu and two pieces by Sibelius.
Thursday 19 June, 7pm
St. Mary’s Church Hall, Sprotbrough, DN5 7RH
Tickets available on the door - £15
Bawtry Arts Festival
Bawtry Phoenix Theatre Presents:
Music Live at the Phoenix
“Mambo Jambo”
Thursday 19 th June 2025. 7.30 pm
Hosted by Change for Two Tenors
Station Road
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6PT
Tickets £10 Tel: Barrie 07449 715431
Boyce Chamber Orchestra
Summer Concert
As always Boyce have put together another wonderful programme of classical favourites and here we have no exception.
Their summer concert, directed by Richard Howarth and led by Yvonne Barron, features Brahms Tragic Overture, Saint-Saens Cello Concerto, Op. 33, with soloist Lucy Arch and Dvorak Symphony no.9 ‘New World’ Op. 95.
Sunday 22 June 2025, 3pm
St. Aidan’s Church, Wheatley Hills
Admission at the door: Adults £10, students £5
