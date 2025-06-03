Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this June

As we hopefully move into the warmer summer months, there are still many musical events on offer to enjoy in Doncaster over the coming weeks.

Doncaster Arts and Museum Society Lunchtime Recitals

The series of lunch-hour recitals closes with the final concert of the series.

Everyone welcome to come and join in the relaxed, friendly atmosphere and pass an hour. This recital is given by a very talented young performer:

Mambo Jambo will perform at Bawtry's Phoenix Theatre.

4 June Alejandro Barrett

Harp/piano

1pm Doncaster Baptist Church, Chequer Road, DN1 2AL

Entry £5 on the door

The concerts resume again on Wednesday 15 October with Nick Fletcher on guitar.

Doncaster Minster

The Minster organ recital series continues

Doncaster is fortunate to have such a fine instrument in the ‘mighty Schultze organ’ and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy these lunchtime recitals by gifted musicians.

A truly wonderful way to pass an hour in the beautiful setting of Doncaster Minster.

This month there are two recitals with a change to one artiste previously advertised:

Friday 6 June – John Hosking, Blackburn

Friday 20 June – Elli-Mae McGlone, Birmingham

Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD

1.10pm, free entry with retiring collection

Tickhill Music Society

Lady Kingsnorth – Songs from the 40s

The last concert of the current season will be entertainment to commemorate the D-Day anniversary by Lady Kingsnorth.

Thursday 3 October, 7pm

St. Mary’s Church

St. Mary’s Road, Tickhill, DN11 9LZ

Entry £15 on the door or online

Children FREE but must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information please contact the Society:

Sprotbrough Music Society

Jordan Brooks (violin) & Kumi Matsuo (piano)

Jordan Brooks is currently a second year student at the Royal College of Music under a full scholarship from the ABRSM. He started violin lessons at the age of seven at the Beau Soleil Music

Centre in South Africa.

Together with pianist Kumi Matsuo, who is now on the staff at the RCM working as Duo Coach, they will present sonatas by Ravel and Enescu and two pieces by Sibelius.

Thursday 19 June, 7pm

St. Mary’s Church Hall, Sprotbrough, DN5 7RH

Tickets available on the door - £15

Bawtry Arts Festival

Bawtry Phoenix Theatre Presents:

Music Live at the Phoenix

“Mambo Jambo”

Thursday 19 th June 2025. 7.30 pm

Hosted by Change for Two Tenors

Station Road

Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6PT

Tickets £10 Tel: Barrie 07449 715431

Boyce Chamber Orchestra

Summer Concert

As always Boyce have put together another wonderful programme of classical favourites and here we have no exception.

Their summer concert, directed by Richard Howarth and led by Yvonne Barron, features Brahms Tragic Overture, Saint-Saens Cello Concerto, Op. 33, with soloist Lucy Arch and Dvorak Symphony no.9 ‘New World’ Op. 95.

Sunday 22 June 2025, 3pm

St. Aidan’s Church, Wheatley Hills

Admission at the door: Adults £10, students £5