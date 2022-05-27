Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this June

Well, there’s plenty to look forward to – let our new music columnist Sally Staccato guide you through some of the upcoming higlight’s in June’s Musical Medley – plus a look back at some spectacular shows in recent weeks.

Doncaster Concert Band presents At The Movies

A concert featuring music from movies and musicals including Miss Saigon, Out of Africa, Mamma Mia, Phantom of the Opera, Lawrence of Arabia and much more - something for everyone!

Doncaster Concert Band will be performing this June.

Thursday 9th June, 7.30pm.

St. Aidan’s Church, Wheatley Hills, DN2 5PE

Tickets available on the door

£7 and £3 concessions

DONCASTER MINSTER

Recitals played on the wonderful Schulze Organ in the beautiful setting of Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD

The organ in St. George’s Doncaster is the work of Edmund Schulze of Paulinzelle in Saxony, and dates from 1862, four years after the completion of the present church building.

The firm of Schulze had exhibited an organ in the Great Exhibition of 1851 and this marked the beginning of a wide influence in this country. The Doncaster instrument is their largest organ.

Friday 10th June – Justin Brueggeman from Tennessee, USA

Friday 24th June – TBC

1.10pm free entry with retiring collection

SPROTBROUGH MUSIC SOCIETY

Presented by Sprotbrough Music Society

Huw Wiggin (saxophone) and John Lenehan (piano)

A welcome return to one of the most popular saxophonists around and joined by one of the most versatile pianists on the music scene today with more than 70 albums to his credit. This recital reflects the versatility of both players with music showcasing the lighter side of their repertoire from the likes of Kurt Weill, Gershwin, Eric Satie and ending with some ragtime!

Thursday 16th June, 7pm

St. Mary’s Church Hall, Sprotbrough, DN5 7RH

Tickets available on the door - £15

HALLGATE CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

The New Hallgate Chamber Orchestra presents:

KEEP IT IN THE FAMILY

A spectacular concert to celebrate the Hallgate Orchestra’s 40th anniversary with conductors Carey Williams and David Tonkin featuring a varied programme of music by 10 members of the legendary BACH family. Including; symphonies, concertos, songs and arias, Harmonie Music and keyboard pieces all accompanied by various items of German cuisine!

An unique event presented by: Shirley Barningham (Flute), Laura Skyers (Oboe), Charlotte Pinder, David Allison (Violin), Adrian Skelton (Viola), Richard Ellis (Piano), Anni Nakamura/Chris Bullough (Soprano), Angela Hartley (Contralto), Gary Rowlands (Baritone), Christopher Davis (Organ)

Doncaster Baptist Church, Chequer Road, DN1 2AL

Sunday 26th June, 2.45 p.m.

Admission: Donation (Suggested) £10 includes Special ‘Germanic’ Refreshments!

What a wonderful event the sponsored event on the 9 May proved to be!

Six hours of continuous music beautifully performed by the New Hallgate Chamber Orchestra and associated groups in the atmospheric surroundings of Doncaster Baptist Church in support for and solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

It was wonderful to have so many people present right from the 6.00pm start with fantastic items from the string group, followed by mezzo-soprano, Angela Hartley and her brilliantly sung items. An exciting selection of pieces from the Wind Band followed, conducted by David Tonkin. The main orchestral rehearsal at 7.30pm, directed by Carey Williams, gave visitors an interesting opportunity to see ‘behind the scenes’ and the hard work and dedication that goes towards the final concerts. The organ repertoire, played by Carey, took the event through to the end, at midnight, when Carey said, ‘We were pondering on the sad irony that an event of such melodious and harmonious content and fellowship, was occasioned by the events of indescribable evil perpetrated in the land of the sunflower.’

The total amount raised was an amazing £2,605 with a huge thanks to all those who supported the event.

After 40 years of performing at Priory Methodist Church, Doncaster, it was with sadness that the Doncaster Choral Society had to say goodbye as it finally closed its doors.

However, Alder Grove Methodist Church proved to be a more than adequate venue for the performance of J.S. Bach’s wonderful St. John Passion on the 19th March 2022.

Audience members gave many positive responses to the new venue and also the performance itself.

There was ample space for the audience, whilst ensuring continuing Covid safety, which gave reassurance and additional comfort to all.

The surroundings and acoustic presented a sympathetic atmosphere in which the very fine orchestral playing from The National Festival Orchestra and delightful harpsichord continuo supported the excellent soloists and choir, who themselves worked well to attend themselves to themes and characterised their roles as ‘nasty crowd’ and ‘devoted believers’, bringing the drama of this work to life.

Alan Horsey was able to conduct, in place of Simon Lindley, and was outstanding in this role at such short notice. Alan praised the singers and instrumentalists by saying that the ‘event was team work of the highest order.’ A thoroughly enjoyable first concert at Alder Grove.

What a fitting way to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen at Alder Grove Methodist Church on 21st May! The Doncaster Choral Society along with the National Festival Orchestra, conducted by Alan Horsey, certainly set the scene for the festivities.

It was a fantastic end to the Society’s concert season and the audience, orchestra and soloists were all full of praise for a wonderful performance.

The choral singing was lively, rhythmic and buoyant throughout with vivid dynamic contrasts and excellent ensemble work which ensured that every word projected well.

Highlights of the evening that proved to be electrifying were Handel’s Zadok the Priest and The King Shall Rejoice. Many of the audience members also commented on and were in agreement that soloists Alison Hudson (contralto), John Dunford (Tenor) and Thom Meredith (Bass) were exceptional; however soprano Jane Burnell’s performance of Mozart’s Exsultate Jubilate was stunning.