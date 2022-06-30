Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this July

Two more recitals this month played on the largest example of the Schulze Organ (1862) in the beautiful setting of Doncaster Minster.

Friday 8th July – David Pryce (Pattaya)

Friday 22nd July – Elli-Mae McGlone (Birmingham Conservatoire)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Concert Band.

1.10pm free entry with retiring collection

Audience members have been enjoying June's organ recitals at Doncaster Minster given by American Justin Brueggeman (10 June) - who introduced a gentle Air by the American black female composer Florence Price to contrast with Bach and English composers Frank Bridge and Elgar - and Newark organist Michael Dutton (24 June), who also offered Bach alongside English composers Percy Whitlock, Bairstow and Simon Preston.

These recitals are a valuable contribution to Doncaster music and a wonderful way to pass an hour in the fabulous surroundings of Doncaster Minster.

Sprotbrough Music Society

Michael Gibson (Tenor) and Michael Davies (piano)

Scottish tenor Michael Gibson is a graduate of the Royal College of Music Opera Studio, having studied with Janis Kelly.

Previously he studied at the Royal Northern College of Music with Peter Alexander Gordon.

Michael has appeared in opera, oratorio and solo song cycles. Michael Davies is also a graduate of the Royal Northern College of Music and received a first class honours degree in 2009.

He received the highest prize for performance in the Welsh National Eisteddfod, and prize winner in the Moray International Piano Competition. In this concert be prepared to hear Songs of Travel by Vaughan Williams and also folk song arrangements by him and Benjamin Britten.

Thursday 21st July, 7pm

St. Mary’s Church Hall, Sprotbrough, DN5 7RH

Tickets available on the door - £15

What an absolutely fantastic and lively evening the last concert (16th June) proved to be! The programme had to be drastically altered at extremely short notice due to one of the original artistes, Huw Wiggins (saxophone), being ill with Covid. However, pianist John Lenehan presented his own musical entertainment The Roaring Twenties which went down a treat with the audience of which many remarked ‘it was an evening quite different’.

The Roaring Twenties took the audience on a journey through the decade, highlighting the many technological advances that changed lives and introducing on film a host of famous personalities – Henry Ford, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Albert Einstein, Harry Houdini, Babe Ruth, Charles Lindbergh as well as the famous movie stars – Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin, Clara Bow, Rudolph Valentino, Greta Garbo, Harold Lloyd and even Mickey Mouse! Music included hit songs from Irving Berlin, George Gershwin (including a complete performance of Rhapsody in Blue), Vaudeville and improvisation!

John’s performance was superb and illustrated just what a versatile musician he is. Fascinating and huge fun!

FLASH MOB EXTRODINAIRE!

Calling all former members of Beechfield Youth Orchestra (over the last 10 years or so)!

Mr Tonkin and Miss Pinder have been working together for the Doncaster Music Service for more than ten years or so and have enjoyed putting students through their paces during that time especially as directors of the Beechfield Youth Orchestra!

Highlights have included performing Brahms’s 2nd Symphony, Schubert’s 9th Symphony, and Sibelius’s 3rd Symphony. They are both passionate believers in making sure students experience the very highest quality of music from the Classical/Romantic era, and have been extremely proud of all their students through the years.

Sadly, all good things must come to an end and Miss Pinder and Mr. Tonkin will be leaving the orchestra at the end of the summer term but are planning to go out with a bang in their final concert by inviting former members to bring their instruments along and join in with the final piece: Beethoven: Die Geschöpfe des Prometheus, Op.43 (Prometheus Overture).

All music parts can be downloaded from IMSLP, and Miss Pinder and Mr. Tonkin ask you to copy them and bring with you what you need - Trombone music will be supplied on the day. Please also bring a music stand if possible (but don't worry if not) and please don't worry if you haven't played your instrument for a while. It will just be great to see as many of you as possible, a very relaxed vibe is anticipated.

Friday 15th July at 7pm - Hill House School, DN9 3GG

Doncaster Concert Band - AT THE MOVIES

As always Doncaster Concert Band were in fine form for their concert ‘At the Movies’ (9th June). A wide range of music was performed from ‘Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines’ March to the latest James Bond theme, ‘No Time to Die’. A particular highlight with the audience was a richly scored Phantom of the Opera Selection, featuring an exquisite cor anglais solo by Owen Smith.

Saxophone soloist, Chris Gillott, led the band through a jazz renditioning of ‘The Writing’s on the Wall’ which really did show the colours of the band at its best in an impressive performance. A truly magnificent event which was very much enjoyed by audience and players alike.