Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this December

As the festive season approaches, December has many events on offer for everyone to enjoy and brighten those dark days.

Boyce Chamber Orchestra

Winter Concert

As always, Boyce have put together another wonderful programme of classical favourites – Mendelssohn’s Overture The Fair Melusine, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A minor, Haydn’s Symphony 101 in D Makor ‘The Clock’ and Cimarosa’s The Secret Marriage.

Harmonix choir will be in action in Doncaster this festive season,

Expertly directed by Richard Howarth, led by Yvonne Barron with visiting soloist Paul Vowles. A concert not to be missed on a cold Sunday afternoon.

Sunday 1 December 2024, 3pm

St. Aidan’s Church, Wheatley Hills

Admission at the door: Adults £10, students £5

Sprotbrough Music Society

A Christmas Evening

With Angela Hartley (mezzo soprano) and Matt Berckingham (piano)

The Society’s annual event featuring music and song appropriate for this most magical of seasons.

This year the event features two distinguished local artists; mezzo soprano Angela Hartley and pianist Matt Beckingham. Together they are sure to delight the whole audience. A wonderful event

for the whole family.

Thursday 5 December, 7pm

St. Mary’s Church Hall, Sprotbrough, DN5 7RH

Tickets available on the door - £10

Doncaster Choral Society

Handel: Messiah

Conductor – Matt Beckingham

Premiered in Dublin, 1742 and arguably one of the most popular oratorios every written, Handel’s Messiah is one of those pieces of choral/orchestral music which can work successfully with almost

any size and combination of instrumental forces, and the performance history of the piece shows the complete range!

Even today, performances range in size hugely from large scale performances with large choruses and a corresponding large orchestra (often in large venues), to smaller, more intimate versions. It says something about the piece that it is so successful and appealing to audiences in almost any configuration.

With just the right balance between solos and chorus (all sung in English), between keys, between light and dark, between recitative and aria Messiah is hugely accessible to all. In this concert Doncaster Choral Society use an intimate orchestra of eleven players from The National Festival Orchestra along with Ruth Nicholson on harpsichord to ensure that this concert should a truly fantastic evening and one not to miss.

Saturday 14 December, 7.00pm

Voice of God Fellowship CIC (Formerly Priory Place Methodist Church)

Printing Office Street, Doncaster, DN1 1TR

Entry £16 paid in advance, £18 on the door

Students £5, school pupils FREE

Please contact the Ticket Secretary: 01302 840728

Or buy online: https://wegottickets.com/event/639585#

HARMONIX – Christmas Concert

Another chance to hear this wonderful upper voice a capella choir.

This event will include a programme of winter songs and carol, perfect for the festive period.

All monies raised will be split equally between the Church and Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support Charity.

Thursday 19 December - 7pm

St Hugh of Lincoln Church, Cantley, DN4 6HB

Tickets £7 available from the choir : 07581 013809

Some tickets may be available on the door