Musical favourites Russell Watson and Sam Ryder coming to Doncaster this weekend

Musical favourites Russell Watson and Sam Ryder are coming to Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park this weekend for two huge, outdoor concerts.

The curtain will come down on the venue’s series of summer Wild Live Concerts with the Eurovision favourite taking to the stage on Saturday followed by Russell Watson on Sunday.

Concert tickets will also include entry into the park during the day of the concert.

YWP CEO, John Minion, said: “We have got a fantastic concert series ahead of us.

“The lineup is looking great and we’re ready to welcome all ages to the park to enjoy the Wild Live experience.

“There is something for all to enjoy!”

Sam Ryder, who shot to fame after he represented the UK at Eurovision in 2022, will take to the stage on Saturday 30 August, with The Wanted 2.0 and Aston Merrygold from JLS as the supporting acts.

Classical superstar, Russell Watson, will wrap up the concert series on Sunday 31 August, marking the opening of his 25th Anniversary Tour.

Watson, who spend a record breaking 52 weeks at number one in both the UK and the USA, will sing some pop and operatic style covers and originals.

Mr Minion added: “We have some extremely talented acts coming to the park.

“This one-of-a-kind live experience is guaranteed to have children and families dancing and creating unforgettable memories.

“We hosted the busiest bank holiday weekend for the 2024 Wild Live Concerts, so we are really looking forward to putting on another great show this year!”

Visitors will have the chance to explore the park before enjoying performances from their favourite artists.