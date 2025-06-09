Musical duo performing a concert in Doncaster church for two charities
Joel Redfern and Josh Hughes joined together at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester and have organised the event which is set to take place on Saturday, June 14, at St Laurence’s Church in Adwick-le-Street.
Proceeds from the concert will all be donated to their two chosen charities which are Cancer Research UK and Parkinson’s UK.
Joel explained: “Cancer Research is a very special charity that is close to my heart, and I wanted to raise some money in honour of my grandparents and childhood friend who I lost to this terrible disease.
“It would be amazing to fill out the church that we’re playing in, as we want to fundraise as much as we possibly can for both of these charities.”
The concert starts at 7pm and there is a £5 entry fee.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.