Musical acts wanted to join Doncaster bar's Battle of the Bands contest
Musical acts from across Doncaster are being sought to take part in a city venue’s Battle of the Bands contest.
Social in Lazarus Court is staging the contest on a weekly basis from September 9 to December 16, with shows taking place every Tuesday from 7pm.
Solo acts, duos and bands of all shapes, sized and genres are welcome to take part in the contest for a chance to win.
For further details and to sign up for the contest, click HERE