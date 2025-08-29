Musical acts wanted to join Doncaster bar's Battle of the Bands contest

Musical acts from across Doncaster are being sought to take part in a city venue’s Battle of the Bands contest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social in Lazarus Court is staging the contest on a weekly basis from September 9 to December 16, with shows taking place every Tuesday from 7pm.

Solo acts, duos and bands of all shapes, sized and genres are welcome to take part in the contest for a chance to win.

For further details and to sign up for the contest, click HERE