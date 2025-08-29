Musical acts wanted to join Doncaster bar's Battle of the Bands contest

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Aug 2025, 07:06 BST
Musical acts from across Doncaster are being sought to take part in a city venue’s Battle of the Bands contest.

Social in Lazarus Court is staging the contest on a weekly basis from September 9 to December 16, with shows taking place every Tuesday from 7pm.

Solo acts, duos and bands of all shapes, sized and genres are welcome to take part in the contest for a chance to win.

For further details and to sign up for the contest, click HERE

Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice