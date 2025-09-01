Music stars Sam Ryder and Russell Watson thrill Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Musical favourites Sam Ryder and Russell Watson have brought the curtain down on a series of spectacular summer concerts at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Eurovision singer Sam and classical music star Russell wowed thousands of fans with concerts at the park on Saturday and Sunday.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Wildlife Park said: “What a spectacular grand finale to our Summer Wild Live concerts!

“We’ve had an incredible night – a perfect end to summer holidays

“Our Wild Live crowd were out of this world.

“Not even the rain could stop the party!”

Sam, who shot to fame after he represented the UK at Eurovision in 2022, was joined on stage by The Wanted 2.0 and Aston Merrygold from JLS as supporting acts.

Classical superstar Russell Watson wrapped up the concert series as part of his 25th Anniversary Tour.

He was joined on stage by Alexandra The Violinist and special guest performance by Nancy May.