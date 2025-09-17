Meet the teenage Doncaster DJ hoping to hit the music big time
Nathan Gane, who goes under the name Ganey, is determined to bring the bassline back to modern music – and is keen to be at the forefront of the scene.
The Doncaster College student who lives in Armthorpe, said: “My whole reason my DJing is to bring bassline back into modern music.
"In the 2000s, it was massive in Sheffield but now i want to bring it back into modern era.
He added: “I started DJing at the age of 11 when my mum and dad bought me a tiny deck called a Hercules Starlight.
"I practiced on it loads and I loved it!
"After a few months of learning the core basics, my mum’s laptop began to struggle and it put the idea of becoming a large DJ into nothing but a dream.
“However, last Christmas, my parents bought me a DDJ 200 and a new laptop giving me the creativity i once yearned for and that got me thinking.
"How about I start my own social media documenting my journey? I started posting regularly about the vision and mixes I like to post.
"Reaching out to artists and record labels got me a spot on stage at Bassline Takeover in Sheffield and I was on stage with legendary music producers like Mr Virgo and DJs like Tooley.”
Added Nathan: “Now at the age of 16, I am working my hardest, growing and advancing, buying the latest decks and software I need.”
"Hopefully I will become quite large in the bassline community.”
You can find Nathan on social media @ganeymusic