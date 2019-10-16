Made in Dagenham musical set to motor into Doncaster next month
Doncaster is set to head back to the 1960s next month – when comedy musical Made In Dagenham comes to town.
On the back of sell-out shows in 2017 and 2018, the Phoenix Theatre Company will return to Cast this November with the emotional and hilarious show which focuses on the struggle of women striving for equal pay in a car factory.
The show focuses on working-class people in a working-class town as they fight for equality during a 1960s’ strike.
And while it may be 165 miles from Doncaster to Dagenham, audience members will find plenty to relate to.
The musical centres on a 1968 sewing machinists strike, and tells the story of a working mother thrust into the position of union leader – much to the dismay of her husband and children – as she campaigns for equal pay.
Based on a true story, the plot focuses on the strike at the Ford Dagenham plant which led to the Equal Pay Act 1970.
Director Ian G Walker is confident the show will prove a hit.
“I am blessed with a great cast and now have made some great new friends,” he said.
“This is my first venture in Doncaster, but I hope it is not my last. It is going to be a great show.
“This is my 20th musical production as director and each one you try and bring something different to. You also look to learn something from those you work with.”
Made in Dagenham the Musical will be showing at CAST from November 12-16.
For tickets visit castindoncaster.com