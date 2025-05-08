M-People frontwoman Heather Small to star at this year's Doncaster Music Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

She’s the voice behind a string of iconic hits – and Heather Small will be bringing the all to our city when she stars at this year’s Doncaster Music Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The voice of dance favourites M-People, Heather will take to the stage at the Eco Power Stadium on June 7 as part of a line-up that also includes singer songwriter James Bay, former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan and 90s band The Farm.

The countdown to this year’s festival is now well and truly on with a packed line-up to suit all musical tastes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s event – which was set to be headlined by soul sensation Billy Ocean – had to be cancelled due to safety concerns with organisers later announcing a switch of venues from Askern to Doncaster city centre.

Heather Small will star at this year's Doncaster Music Festival.

Organisers have now promised an “unforgettable experience for music lovers in Doncaster and beyond” and added: “Since the changes, we at Doncaster Music Festival promised to bring mix of world-class acts.”

Earlier this year, a spokesperson said: “"We welcome the voice of M-People and award-winning musician Heather Small to the lineup, who is sure to bring a powerful presence to the stage.”

Also on the bill are The Twang, Afflecks Palace, The Uti, The Rosadocs and The Denabys and Idle Noise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the acoustic stage, there will be a number of unsigned musicians who won their slot through the Apply to Play scheme, many of which are local to Yorkshire, including Sammy Murdock, Alice Ede, Ciaron Elm, Stephen F. Mone, Calum Green, Daisy Peacock, Mat Hook, Jamie Wooding, The 48K’s and Sam Scherdel.

Acoustic headliners are James Walsh of Starsailor fame and Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene.

And Heather is expected to be one of the biggest draws on the day.

The 60-year-old first emerged on the UK music scene in the late 1980s and early 1990s as frontwoman of dance pop stars M-People.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The London-born songstress clocked up hit after hit with classic tracks such as Moving On Up, One Night In Heaven, Renaissance, Search For The Hero and How Can I Love You More?

In total, the band have racked up 19 top 40 singles and six UK top 20 albums.

In addition, she has also enjoyed a successful solo career, with her Proud becoming her anthem – and also earning her a recurring spot on BBC sitcom Miranda starring Miranda Hart.

The song was closely affiliated with the British Olympic team of the time, was used for the first season and the last episode of the final season of Queer as Folk and also became the theme tune to The Oprah Winfrey Show in the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2008, Small was one of the sixteen celebrities in the sixth series of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, where she was partnered with newcomer Brian Fortuna. The couple were placed ninth overall in the series.

In January 2022, Small appeared on the third series of The Masked Singer as "Chandelier". She was first to be unmasked.

She was appointed an MBE in the 2024 Birthday Honours for voluntary and charitable services.

A spokesperson added: “The team at Doncaster Music Festival have been blown away by the support since the changes and appreciate people’s patience whilst we got things back up and running, however, we do not forget our roots as Askern Music Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To the people of Askern who supported us from the very beginning, we extend our deepest gratitude.

"Your unwavering support, love and enthusiasm fueled our journey and made it all possible.

"We hope you will continue to support us as we embark on this new chapter..”

The main stage will be positioned on the pitch, whilst the acoustic stage will be in a fan-park style area within the stadium grounds, alongside food vendors and fairground rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets can be purchased for Doncaster Music Festival directly from www.donnyfest.co.uk or from ticketing partner See Tickets.

Those who purchased tickets for Askern Music Festival 2024 are still valid for the 2025 date.

The spokesperson added: “Our vision for Doncaster Music Festival goes beyond just the music - it’s about creating something the people of Doncaster can be proud of, celebrating our community, culture and sharing it with others.

“We hope to see you in 2025 and we thank you for the continued support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2023 event saw the concert switch to Thornhurst Manor – but the show was dogged by traffic and weather issues as well as lengthy bar queues as revellers flocked to see performances from Razorlight, The Enemy, Tom Meighan and Space.

The festival, which had been held at Askern Cricket Club until 2022, also featured acoustic sets from former Cast and The La’s guitarist John Power and former Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley.