Love Music, Hate Racism concert to be staged in Doncaster city centre

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:00 BST

A string of musical acts are to come together under the banner of Love Music, Hate Racism at a special Doncaster city centre concert.

The show, which will take place on December 7, will feature performances from Skiprat, Analogue Electronic Whatever, The Skintones, The Jan Doyle Band, Moonphasers, Jake Harris and Killbot.

The seven hour musical spectacular will take place between 4pm and 11pm at the Unitarians Church Hall in Hall Gate.

Spoken word acts, world music artists and more are yet to be confirmed for the extravaganza.

The concert will be held in Doncaster in December.

Promoted by Stand Up To Racism, tickets for the concert are priced at £10 and £5 unwaged.

Under 14s will be able to enter for free during the day, but after 7pm, the concert is open to over 14s only.

More details and updates about the show are available at the Doncaster Stand Up To Racism page, which can be found HERE

