Love Music, Hate Racism concert to be staged in Doncaster city centre
The show, which will take place on December 7, will feature performances from Skiprat, Analogue Electronic Whatever, The Skintones, The Jan Doyle Band, Moonphasers, Jake Harris and Killbot.
The seven hour musical spectacular will take place between 4pm and 11pm at the Unitarians Church Hall in Hall Gate.
Spoken word acts, world music artists and more are yet to be confirmed for the extravaganza.
Promoted by Stand Up To Racism, tickets for the concert are priced at £10 and £5 unwaged.
Under 14s will be able to enter for free during the day, but after 7pm, the concert is open to over 14s only.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.