Live review: This charming Templeman: Singer Alfie delivers mesmerising show

Young, dynamic and charismatic indie pop star Alfie Templeman rocked up to arguably the North’s largest music city - Manchester - for a set of sweet independent pop tunes.

With Templeman on the road again for his Radiosoul tour, it only seems right for him to return to the music setting that has produced such legends as Joy Division, The Smiths, Oasis, New Order and many others.

Only twenty-one years old, the Bedfordshire native is already leaving a significant legacy for his early yet profound entry into the music world.

Before the triumphant Templeman hit the stage at Manchester Academy, he was joined by two brilliant and shimmering acts - Flatmoon and Sofy.

Alfie Templeman was in sparkling form. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

First up was the relatively undiscovered Flatmoon.

This position in the show was part of Templeman's commitment to allow bands from the venue's surrounding region to open for him each night.

With hundreds of submissions, Templeman was able to choose the fantastic genre-bending Flatmoon.

This fantastic incentive allowed local and visiting music lovers to give unknown bands like Flatmoon and many others who were opening up on his tour a chance.

Alfie Templeman served up a stellar set. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

And whilst their time was brief, it provided them with an excellent opportunity to showcase their punk-funk prowess.

Sofy, Leicestershire's brightest and most energetic, budding indie pop superstar, was next up.

Catapulting her upbeat and animated set was the hypnotic daze, Big Talk - a summer enthused track which was a ray of blissful sunshine and is one to certainly catch on the festival scene next year.

The Midlands artist has recently made waves, as her addictively fizzing lyricisms, paired with vibrant sounds, have caught the ears of many, including a fair few within the Manchester venue, where dedicated fans could be seen in her colourfully loud merchandise, which also perfectly represented the youthful artist's larger-than-life set.

Bouncing singles like Socks and the recently released Togethertogether were sprightly and buoyant indie pop serums, that were shot into the legs of the northern crowd, priming them for Templeman to follow.

Strikingly electrifying, Sofy is undoubtedly creating a name for herself and is one to watch out for, with Another Day In Paradise, her highly anticipated mixtape, set to be released on March 7 of next year.

On to the sparky main event, as Templeman nonchalantly rocked onto the raised platform to kick off his strong and ambitiously brilliantly boombastic show with the passionate but full-of-life explosion that was 3D Feelings.

Groovy and anthemic tunes like Obvious Guy and Film Scene Daydream were seamlessly integrated into the first half of the show, ensuring that the audience's feet moved along to some funky inspired beats.

Lovingly sentimental and swaying hymn, Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody was a more melodic addition to Templeman’s striking set, with lyrics balancing a fine line between a hopeless romance and a near-optimistic chorus, this tale of a spiralling amorousness, demonstrates that Alfie’s defined yet stylish polish has always been woven into his track since the very beginning.

Before playing the next single from his latest atmospheric album Radiosoul, the southerner jokingly remarked that a dedicated supporter at the front wouldn't be a fan - which was inaccurate since the crowd member was holding a large cardboard cutout requesting the indie-sleaze football-inspired track Beckham, which elicited loud roars in the crowd relatively close to the sign holder’s position as Beckham kicked into action.

Next came two heavily danceable tracks, the remote yet energetic, Hello Lonely and Just A Dance, both from his latest release.

The latter has a special feature in the form of legendary music icon Nile Rogers, and even though he wasn't there that night in Manchester, his jangly and recognisable guitar additions are a match-made in heaven with Templeman's 70s inspired sound, mixed in with some modern pop beats to craft a tremendous arrangement lost in time.

Reaching the halfway point of his already impressive catalogue of hits, it was time for Things I Thought Were Mine.

The intro to this particular anthem and continuing melody throughout, rings in like a catchy phone ringtone, and when combined with the excitable twenty-one-year-old's stop-start vocals, it was clear as day to see that the young musician made sure to call in all the fan favourites.

The impeccable lead single from Radiosoul, Eyes Wide Shut, and the moody yet lively Wait, I Lied, carried the set flawlessly into the second part of the show.

His most recent release, Dirty Laundry, was an excellent complement to his fresh performance, even if the title and lyrics are referencing soiled garments.

Inseparable pair of dance-stirred and ready baked anthems were finally unleashed upon the Manchester audience as Movies and Circles, stuck their landing.

Slowing down for one song and one song only was the harshly honest Don’t Go Wasting Time, deaccelerating the set just before his last big hitter allowed the roof to truly fly off Manchester’s Academy 2.

So now fifteen songs in, with one more remaining, Templeman thanked the audience once again for their attendance before closing the night with the incredibly enticing, indie-pop number Happiness In Liquid Form.

The Bedfordshire performer has just recently begun, but it feels as if the gifted musician has been performing forever, as he adds another exceptionally dazzling show to his repertoire.