Live review: The Streets paved with gold on riotous night out in Yorkshire
The night started off with an energetic set from support act Billy Nomates who played songs of her own including Cacti and Balance Is Gone.
But then came the main man Skinner and his crew, walking out to blue and red flashing lights and the blaring noise of a siren – and the crowd responded back with loud cheers.
It didn’t take long for the fun to begin with two heavy hitters straight off the bat with Turn The Page and Who’s Got the Bag.
By the end of the second song I was drenched in flying booze and jumping around with the guys next to me. A memorable moment which only just prepared me for the fun still to come.
Next came “a few bangers but not anthems” in the words of Skinner, with tracks from the Original Pirate Material and A Grand Don’t Come for Free albums including Let’s Push Things Forward, Don’t Mug Yourself and Could Be Well In.
The band then proceeded to play a personal favourite of mine and a more recent tune in which they collaborated with indie sleaze revivalist MasterPeace to create Wrong Answers Only, which only led to more energy for everyone to bounce around the Piece Hall.
In between all this, Skinner waxed lyrical about the numerous great places of Yorkshire and the North including Huddersfield, Halifax, Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester and Rochdale.
With all these mentions of northern cities and towns, Mike slipped up and referred to Halifax as Huddersfield. However, the fans were forgiving and luckily for Mike, it was quickly swept under the rug.
And it was quickly reeled back to calm with some of The Streets more heartstring tugging songs, Never Went to Church and On the Edge of a Cliff.
I must not forget to mention Mike’s iconic crowd interactions during the night, including sharing a beer with a fan and a band member to celebrate a shared birthday.
That is what makes a concert by The Streets so unforgettable - you find yourself up close and personal with Mike and even moshing with him.
It was nearing the end and we the fans felt there were a few songs we were still yet to hear.
But not to worry as they had not been forgotten but saved the best till last, with Fit But You Know It creating the most energy and chaos the Piece Hall may have ever seen.
The group left the stage swiftly, but the fans knew the night was not quite over yet.
The encore included Dry Your Eyes, Blinded By the Lights and Take Me As I Am.
Mike then pleaded with the fans create a female mosh pit and a male mosh pit, adding he was too old to be moshing with the men these days and how he planned on joining the females.
That was the perfect end to the night on what was an amazing set at the Piece Hall.
Many will be hoping The Streets make a rapid return in the near future.
