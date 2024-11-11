Live review: Still Woozy delivers goodie bag of hypnotic anthems in Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Still Woozy, the one-man indie-pop sensation, entranced a West Yorkshire crowd with a compelling collection of genre-defying compositions as he launched his UK/EU tour into action at Leeds’ O2 Academy.

Sven Gamsky, well known by his stage moniker Still Woozy, brought his frenzied yet lively evening into play with the ambient Again – and the Oakland artist's early start, along with no support slot, contributed to his laid-back American image.

With the mainly student crowd rocking up to the Academy, his anticipating fanbase certainly matched his palpable energy that flowed through the venue like an overpowered electricity supply of feel-good vibes.

Wonderfully whimsical yet light-hearted hymn, Window was up next, and with it, came its irresistibly captivating chorus which was sung loud and proud back to the States artist.

Still Woozy captivated with a stunning set of indie pop favourites.

Sweetly sounding All Your Life was next on the bill of rhythmic delights – and the calming ear pleaser, gave valued insight into Gamsky’s individualised yet evocative writing abilities, while paired alongside some luscious tangy guitars, creating a richly layered appetiser for the night ahead.

Rocky was an obvious choice to be plucked out from his groovy archive of anthemically motivated tunes, as the blending of experimental production and magnetic vocals contributed to a pleasantly perfect pick on his ever-shining showcase.

Lemon, a laid-back single, was a sweetly harmonious hypnosis that lulled the Leeds audience into a gazing daze – and Woozy had his devoted following in the palm of his hand.

That's Life was a lovingly poignant blend of Gamsky's serene best, as the strolling musician used the entire length of the stage to animatedly stride back and forth, exemplifying his alive and spontaneous showmanship.

Carrying on the already immaculate performance came a relatively new single from his latest album, followed by his second-ever release on streaming platforms, Kenny and Cooks, both of which were lively welcome additions to his smoothly sentimental set.

The show then picked up the pace for the whirling and encapsulating Frida Kahlo, the intimate anthem wrapped up warm in its campfire acoustics and the twirling of warped choruses, created a rushing whirlwind of collective joy.

With only three songs remaining on Gamsky's surreal setlist, they went one after the other to create this getaway feeling from the crazy outside world that extended beyond the four walls of the venue.

The first of the three was a dynamic outing in the shape of Shotput, which was the most streamed song from his most recent album, Loveseat. Its ideal placement towards the conclusion honoured Still Woozy's creative charms, which were as strong as ever.

The instantly recognisable introduction of Habit, elicited the largest reaction of the night so far, as the cool-catchy hooks driven by Gamsky’s relatable lyrics of angst and youth rang out through the Academy, allowing his raw-honest talent to shine through terrifically.

Last of the bunch was the insanely silly concluding track of the night, WTF, which saw the Yorkshire crowd bear witness to a talent show of bizarre and even indescribable onstage antics.

As Still Woozy’s backing band would playfully mess around, this included scenes of pouring water on their heads or doing the worm centre stage.

This jesting attitude to his artistry allows him to stand out amongst a sea of seriousness and corporate suits.

The evening shone a light of introspection and the band's ability to not take themselves too seriously in an environment that doesn't always reward talent as dazzling as Still Woozy and his amazing backing band.

With the audience shouting for one more song, the travelling Americans returned to the stage to perform two final songs before the night ended for good.

The first of the encores was the honest and mellow Anyone But You; this intimate exposition saw Gamsky come to the stage to play the keys to this sombre piece, while the audience swayed to the American's sentimental penultimate outing.

With his biggest hitter left, Still Woozy asked the crowd if they were down for one more song, in which of course the crowd roared back in agreeing harmony with the Californian.

The groovy and head-bopping sensation that was Goodie Bag, saw out a set of unforgettable genre-bending anthems bounded together by a compelling performance from Still Woozy and his band.