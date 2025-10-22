Live review: Shoegaze dreamers NewDad deliver indie intimacy in South Yorkshire

Galway’s finest plunged themselves right into the rainy depths of South Yorkshire’s beating heart for music – and while the trio showed signs of yearning for the coast they call home, they were more than ready to conquer the cavernous darkness of the rock circuit they’ve set out for themselves.

The luck of the Irish was certainly in full effect for their Steel City cameo as their sonically-shoegaze sound had the pleasure of consuming the newly refurbished walls of the hidden away gem for indie talent; The Foundry in Sheffield.

The sold-out show was a brilliantly brutal, yet beautiful affirmation that the gentle, rain-swept dream-pop that launched them is merely a foundation for a skyscraper of noise.

Emerging to a sea of raised hands and rapturous applause, Julie Dawson (vocals/guitar) and co wasted zero time equipping their gear through the labyrinth of guitars laid across the stage.

Indie shoegaze dreamers NewDad roared on a sparkling night in Sheffield. (Photos: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

Launching straight into their newly muscled swagger of Altar with cuts like the ear-entangling Other Side and the venom-laced Entertainer, the room instantly felt less like a student union venue and more like the beating heart of an underground punk movement.

Their signature atmospheric wash was all still there, as their rapturous reverb and aching melancholia ached throughout the confines of the darkly lit ceremony, all the while the crowd was underpinned by hypnotic rhythm sections that hit like a brick through a window.

But what sets NewDad apart from the rest is their mastery of the ‘quiet-loud-quiet’ dynamic that established Pixies-esque gearshift that makes your heart lurch out from your ribcage.

Turbulent racks like the eery earworm Sickly Sweet lull you into a false sense of security before that crushing hammer of guitars, as glorious distortion rips through the Yorkshire air, sending a tide of bodies forward.

Even the contemplative and personal favourite, Blue, lunged into the audience like a heavy knife of hazed influences only akin to the likes of The Cure and New Order. But that moulded influence is the kind of joyous, unexpected catharsis of originality that we were all here for.

Dawson, standing centre-stage of the Sheffield sweatbox, has grown exponentially into a frontwoman of genuine, magnetic power. She’s equal parts vulnerable and disdainful, joking darkly about making the crowd "sufficiently sad" one minute, then delivering the emphatic gut-punching riffs of Heavyweight the next.

When the band drops their flawless cover of The Cure’s ‘Just Like Heaven’, it feels less like a tribute and more like a declaration of intent: this is their lineage, and they are its future heirs.

By the time the final echoes of the encore; the monolithic Angel and the frantic energy of Roobosh fade out, the Foundry was left undeniably buzzing, sweaty, and entirely convinced of one thing.

NewDad aren't just another band selling records; they're manufacturing moments of innocence and honesty tightly wrapped in the confines of their inducing sound. It's actually no laughing matter; see them now, before they’re headlining your favourite festival and the entire bloody thing feels a mile away, this brilliant band of skilled musicians is most inclined for bigger and bigger shows, but nothing can compare to their shoegaze sound rocking the core of grassroots venues like The Foundry.

Their Sheffield outing was a sublime performance of sorrow drenched lyrics and crushing volume. Truly the unquestionable sound of a band hitting their imperial phase.

Photos: Luc Burke-Lejeune

