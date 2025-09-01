Live review: Rock royalty Queens of The Stone Age take on the circus

The circus was in town - and Queens of the Stone Age were the the undisputed ringmasters.

​There's something inherently glorious about a band that doesn't just play a gig, but rather, stages a full-blown assault on the senses.

And at the Rock and Roll Circus in Sheffield, Queens of the Stone Age didn’t just turn up; they arrived in a whirlwind of American grit, swagger, and glorious, riff-laden noise.

But before rock royalty set their shiny spurs onto the Sheffield stage, the South Yorkshire crowd were treated to a fierce line-up of crazed brilliance whether that was the wide array of talented circus acts found performing around site or the star studded billing of formidable bands.

The Rock and Roll Circus delivered a stunning show in Sheffield. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

A few of these formidables that I was able to sparingly catch were the ever so driven indie lot Circa Waves who admittedly made the most from their set to a differing genre of crowd.

The Murder Capital and Viagra Boys made dominant statements, vastly different in delivery and showmanship but both produced a political stance to be proud of.

Then last of the rowdy bunch before the more than well anticipated main event was the Southern crank wave gathering that was Shame, their startlingly energetic set was that last shot of sweet adrenaline needed to get everyone set for Queens.

With everyone crowding underneath the covers of the Big Top, Don Valley Bowl was selected as the landing pad for Josh Homme and his band of rock 'n' roll outlaws to conclude their colossal tour.

Queens of the Stone Age delivered a blistering set. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

With the earthy toned green's of the bowl being literally only a stone's throway from Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, which could've easily been the location of choice for the desert rockers but in true desert rat fashion they braved the elements, rolled their sleeves up, ready to give the Steel City a night they could never forget, as the determined rock icons set up shop in the pitched confines of the circus.

From the moment the familiar, sludgy groove of Regular John ripped through the Yorkshire air, it was clear as day that this wasn’t just any Thursday night.

It was a proper, heads-down, sweat-on-the-ceiling masterclass or in this case sweat-on-the-tarp masterclass.

Homme, a man who has undoubtedly perfected the charming art of looking imposing and welcoming at the same time, prowled the raised stage with the kind of magnetic appeal that has made him a rock god for two decades.

The event proved a smash hit with fans of all ages. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

His voice, a mix of coarse sandpaper and sweet Californian honey, wrapped around the hypnotised crowd as they roared every lyric back to him during the thudding foot tapper that was No One Knows.

That iconic opening riff landed like a sucker punch, and the entire tent erupted into a mass of flailing limbs and shouted lyrics.

It was a reminder that for all their artful sophistication, QOTSA are, at their core, a band that writes stadium-sized anthems that feel just as good in a dimly lit club.

​Their lengthy setlist was a ruthless journey through their colossal back catalogue of undeniable hits.

As the primal crashing of My God Is My Sun gave way to the angular menace of Paper Machete which was both preceded with Homme greeting the large and dedicated turnout.

Each song of theirs hit with the blinding force of an unstoppable wrecking ball, which is a testament to a band so distinctively locked in they seem to move as one glorious, feedback-drenched organism.

Troy Van Leeuwen's guitar work was as elegant as it was sharp, and Mikey Shuman's bass lines were a constant, thrumming heartbeat beneath the organised chaos at the circus.

​The night's peak arrived with the one-two punch of In My Head and the undeniable anthem Little Sister.

As the latter, in particular, was a moment of pure, unadulterated ecstasy.

​With their scintillating set coming to an unwanted end, they rounded off ther sprawling showcase, with the epic A Song for the Dead, yet prior to their absence due to an audience request they blessed them with Mexicola prior to reprising the track before it.

While leaving a trail of spent energy and ringing ears charged in their wake, the feeling was unanimous.

This wasn’t just a show; it was an event for the ages.

It was the kind of performance that solidifies a band's legend, a testament to the fact that when it comes to rock’n’roll, Queens of the Stone Age still have no peers in their bracket.

As the Rock and Roll Circus may have promised spectacle and showmanship, but it was Queens who delivered the spell binding magic.

