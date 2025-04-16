Live review: Rising star Sofy delivers spectacular show from paradise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

She’s a rising star in the world of music – and Sofy certainly didn’t disappoint as she delivered a spectacular show packed with paradise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Out on the road for her first album tour for her brand new album “Another Day in Paradise," the show delivered a set of feel good tunes to songs that brought out your emotions - it certainly ticked all the boxes.

And the Manchester date at The Pink Room certainly impressed, as the talented young singer gave every ounce of energy left until the very end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gig got off to a great start as we were treated with support act Eden Rain who had just joined the tour to support Sofy for the first time in Manc.

Sofy delivered a sparkling set, straight from paradise.

Singing many great tunes which really kick-started the night, the set included a song called “Crashmat” which Sofy helped to create many of the lyrics for the song.

It wasn’t long before the main event was set to begin with a bit of LMFAO”s Party Rock Anthem to get the party started, with the band walking out onto the stage closely followed up by Sofy herself.

Sticky was the first song of the night and as the first song on the album, it is also a personal favourite of mine from Another Day in Paradise.

It’s catchy, energetic and an overall fun song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then came three more from her new album including Front Seat Honey, Desktop and Mine.

Three songs that tell a story of friendship to falling in love and then hiding your true feelings. A true story from the perspective of Sofy and each individual song tells us a story from song one up to song nine.

In a surprising turn of events, Sofy’s biggest hit Big Talk was up next.

A crowd favourite and possibly the song that got many of us into Sofy when appearing on FIFA 23.

We all knew it and we all love it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then she brought it down a notch with two of her slower songs being BTW and Supermarket.

BTW is a sweet melody which saw the lights dim and the band step back.

Love was in the air and It was a beautiful three minutes and 35 seconds.

It wouldn’t be a Sofy gig without a bit of a twist.

Out came a big wheel with the names of multiple songs on from her discography that didn’t quite make it onto the setlist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Including the likes of Breathing Exercises, Yo-Yo, Fiesta, Chameleon, Just Mates and Timothée Chalamet.

However, with games like these, there’s always the risk of losing it all with the option of ending the show and the crowd made it obvious we didn’t want it to land on that. Luckily for us the show continued and it landed on Timothée Chalamet.

Unfortunately, no life-size cut-out of Timothée chalamet appeared on stage this time.

As many fans will remember from her Chaos and Commotion tour, Timothée made an appearance.

However it didn’t stop us from having an amazing time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wet Paint and L Plates were next in line. Two terrific tunes with catchy beats and cool names.

It was back to Another Day in Paradise with Hush, Pirates and Giant Designs.

Top notch tunes - but the one that impressed me the most was Giant Designs. It’s presence within the album is not appreciated enough - it has impressive vocals and it really is as good as it gets in Sofy’s own words.

Then when we treated with the song Socks - which was perfect as I had been wearing my very own Sofy branded Socks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s lyrics are funky and fun and are bound to make you bounce about.

After this we were told it was all over.

However we weren’t ready for it to end so soon. The crowd pleaded for one more song or maybe two more songs.

Our wish was granted – the band reappeared to bless us with two more tunes.

One of which was Strawberry Milkshake. A fan had pre-empted this song was going to happen, handing Sofy a bottle of strawberry milkshake in preparation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She cracked it open, took a sip and started to sing. The crowd was electric and Sofy was sure to let us know we lived up to expectations.

To wrap things up, the night ended with Together Together, one of the first singles to be released from the album.

We the crowd gave every last ounce of energy and so did Sofy. It was the sweet finish we all hoped for.

The crowd, the venue, the vibes it had it all. Sofy and the lads made the night a special one and one to remember.

It’s Sofy’s world and we’re just living in it!