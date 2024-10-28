Live review: Pop punk icons Sum 41 go out with a bang on final UK tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s their last ever world tour – and Canadian pop-punk icons Sum 41 are certainly bowing out in style as they kicked off their UK dates in Yorkshire.

The band delivered an incredible opening performance at Leeds’ First Direct Arena, dusting off a string of classics and delivering a show packed with pyrotechnics, confetti, flames, streamers – and a giant skeleton.

Supported by American punk rockers The Bronx, fans were treated to an amazing evening of rock, including Sum 41’s debut single Makes No Difference, which was first released in 2000.

Together with Green Day, Blink 182, Avril Lavigne, Fall Out Boy and many more, the band were among the most successful of the early 2000s, introducing a new genre that became immediately popular and is still very much loved by all fans.

Sum 41 delivered a blistering performance on their final UK tour.

The set list included some of the greatest songs ever produced by the band, such as Fat Lip, Walking Disaster, We’re All to Blame, Still Waiting, Over My Head, War, Landmines (from the latest and final album Heaven :x: Hell) and of course the UK smash In Too Deep which almost concluded the show.

Fans, thinking that the band had already said their final goodbyes, were indeed surprised by a very last song and rushed back from the exits as soon as the music was on again.

The concert also included a song mashup, a drum solo and a short tribute to Master of Puppets by Metallica.

It was an all over celebration of punk rock/rock and metal and in the words of lead singer Deryck Whibley: “Don’t turn your back on music and music won’t turn its back on you.”

It was a very bittersweet concert, with many happy fans dancing and jumping and celebrating the band and its music, but also very emotional as Deryck confirmed how this was their very final tour after almost 25 years in the industry.

With special effects and great engaging performances, the opening concert of the Sum 41 Tour Of The Setting Sum was an absolute delight and if you have booked your tickets for the remaining dates, you are in for a treat!

The Grammy-nominated band began their farewell in Europe on 21 October and remaining UK dates are

28 Oct 2024 Manchester Co-op Arena UK

30 Oct 2024 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

31 Oct 2024 London OVO Wembley Arena UK

2 Nov 2024 Cardiff Utilita Arena UK

European dates

9 Nov 2024 Lodz Atlas Arena

10 Nov 2024 Prague O2

12 Nov 2024 Budapest MVM Dome HUN

13 Nov 2024 Vienna Stadhalle

16 Nov 2024 Bologna Unipol

17 Nov 2024 Rome Pallazzo Dello Sport

21 Nov 2024 Geneva Arena

23 November – Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena