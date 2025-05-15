Live review: Pop panic delight as Bradley Simpson and Nieve Ella thrill iconic venue

The electric pairing of charming Midlands artists took to the closed confines of the legendary Leadmill to display a night of pure pop perfection - as the amiable Bradley Simpson unravelled a fresh modern boasting with his new tour, The Panic Years.

With radiant Yorkshire rays of sun overhead, the Steel City shone blissfully, treating the loyal fans below who had queued for a pleasant waiting experience of bonding and excitement as they soaked in the stunning sun prior to a hectic rush for an anticipated spot at the barrier.

Having the doors opening at a little later than the usually expected time, fans blazed into the grassroots location in their numbers to bear witness to the inspiring support and ever-rising indie starlet that was the adeptly talented and rapturous Nieve Ella.

Striving through her striking set with unequalled levels of prowess, empowerment, and charming confidence, the 22-year-old segmented herself as a force to be reckoned with as she charged through her mainly acoustic performance with decorative hits like the brilliantly beautiful Carpark and the bittersweet prominence of The Things We Say.

Bradley Simpson and Nieve Ella combined to deliver a sublime set at the Leadmill. (Photos: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

Already having starred in several supporting slots for many incredible artists across the extensive industry - a notable following of them has evidently come from the Irish indie lot Inhaler – as they seem to be just as dedicated, if not more, to their onstage idol.

And so it’s clear as day to see why and how the stylish Shropshire rebel has been making waves across the indie scene, and with her prominent rise, it has been nothing short of pure, earned brilliance, as her Leadmill performance was a status-setting presentation that drew upon lines of sincere intimacy and an ability to pen songs soaked in relatable storytelling.

Surely a headline performance from herself at this iconic South Yorkshire venue can't be too far away from happening in the near future.

Now with a sublime support slot out of the way, it was then time to make way for the charismatically engaging presence of Bradley Simpson, as the poised frontman from The Vamps took to the stage for his bravest reinvention and venture yet.

Although his popular band remains on friendly terms, this endeavour of Simpson’s primarily serves as a way for him to stretch his talents and explore unique possibilities and venues, as his album The Panic Years prominently explores pop-psychedelic hits suited for weather like this.

Initiating his Sheffield headline showcase marvellously was the highly stylised Getting Clear; the honied piece got things off the ground instantly (including the feet of dancing dedicated attendants), as the anthem relishes in a longing vocal performance and an accompaniment of sunshine-inspired sounds, kickstarting the night of pure pop perfection.

His album opener Cry at the Moon and the thriving Picasso were soon to follow swiftly, and with the sweetened guitar strings that run throughout both of these upbeat tracks, it's transparent to hear intricate influences from the likes of Harry Styles, Tame Impala, and Dominic Fike repurposed into something completely newfangled and unique.

Progressing further into his fashionable revival, a familiar face returned to the stage in the form of the delightful Nieve Ella to perform their joint hit single Favourite Band; the catchy plucked rhythms and bouncy chorus sprang off the darkly painted walls to create a notable highlight of the evening as the glistening artists waltzed around one another on the raised platform.

Reaching the midway point of his emphatically energised set, the 29-year-old calmed down the audience and brought them a truly acoustic participation as he gently parted the crowd to perform a heartfelt rendition of his own The Band’s Not Breaking Up.

Picking the pace back up again, the stellar performer brought out a local legendary anthem in the form of Arctic Monkeys' iconically brilliant 505. His lively and atmospheric cover of Sheffield’s unofficial national anthem was a faithful delivery of genius intensity.

The title track, The Panic Years, saw out an emotional close to his deeply passionate set, as the 2010 hero reassured the crowd to endure the “panic years”, as better times are always around the corner. With that poignant ending to his stirring set, the band and he left the stage.

As always, though, no matter how bittersweet an end to a set can be, an encore was due soon enough. Brad and his band of two returned to the stage once more to see out their alternatively lush Steel City outing with the blooming promise of Daisies and the heated brilliance of Carpet Burn, seeing out a staggering milestone performance for the solo artist.

So with a sublime first single-handed outing, he, Nieve, and his band ensured that his bright performance pulled out all the striking stops for his legion of devoted fans, as his inspired debut release was able to carve out a show of innovative narrative for himself and for the dedicated fanbase that has grown up with him and his 2010 boyband.