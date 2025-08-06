Live review: Pop icon Anastacia not outta love as she thrills Yorkshire crowd
It is her very first time performing at the venue – and she gave her fans an incredible show by delivering many of the hits that made her famous – as well as some of the new songs from her latest album.
With her unique honeyed-scotch gravel tones, Anastacia took her fans back to the early 2000s, by opening the concert with One Day In Your Life from her second studio album Freak of Nature.
It was followed by some of her newest songs Now or Never, Stupid Little Things and even a translated cover version of a German song Tage Wie Diese (Days Like These) by German punk rock band Die Toten Hosen.
Celebrating the era that saw her breakthrough, the show included covers of some of the pop/rap/rock classics of those times including Vogue by Madonna, This Is How We Do by Montell Jordan, Everybody by Backstreet Boys, Sweet Child o’ Mine by Guns ‘n’ Roses and many others.
This was clearly a winning choice that totally conquered the hearts of the fans as everyone was up singing and dancing!
Including costume changes and a few jokes and stories from her long career (exactly 25 years!) she didn’t fail to deliver her biggest and best hits Not That Kind, I’m Outta Love and Sick and Tired, closing the show with her classic Left Outside Alone and an a capella chorus with the audience.
