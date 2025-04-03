Live review: New kids on the block Overpass deliver fired-up indie rock passion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Birmingham’s latest addition to the music scene has been the perky upcomers in the form of the youthful yet great Overpass – as the blooming quartet unleashed their indie-sprung tracks to a poised Sheffield audience.

Inspired by the likes of 90s and 00s headlining rock giants, the emerging Midlands collective is navigating their path to the top of the indie-rock scene, as the band has only gone from stride to stride in recent years.

Launching their shimmering show into lively action was the brimming anthem of positivity that was Be Good to Yourself.

The track itself, driven by some brightly sounding riffs and an irresistibly catchy chorus, was the initiation of indie festivities at the revamped Foundry.

Overpass delivered a fiery and ferocious set packed with indie passion on a sizzling South Yorkshire night.

Like No Other was a fighting, fiery wall of blazing guitars reminiscent of the indie-grunge The Strokes were notably responsible for at the turn of the millennium; the inspiration is clear as day, but their take on the iconic sound is transformative to an extent that they can call it their own.

Next in line was an unreleased piece in the form of Sandman, trickling in unmatched electricity, which the crowd undoubtedly corresponded to, that crafted an energy of anticipation for the hopefully soon-to-be-released favourite.

Stay Up was a shot of deafening caffeine to the system as the roaring riffs struck like lightning in the veins of the Sheffield audience, as the charmed Steel City crowd was caught and captivated by the entrancing draught of intimate indie passion.

Sparkling along into the midway point of their sleazy set was the thunderous, arena-sounding Right Time.

The larger-than-life-sounding anthem has all the musical amenities in place to catch the soundwaves of stations and festivals across the nation – so with a little more wear, this stormy song could certainly be one caught ringing in your ears for years to come.

The Midlands collective let loose another unreleased single in the frantic form of Union Station – which received an overwhelmingly favourable response from the South Yorkshire turnout.

3AM and Otherside of Midnight spun the clock rapidly forward into dreamers and drunks’ territory as the band carved their path through the tales and stories that spanned into the heat of the night, paved by intimate vocal delivery and a rushing flow of guitars it perfected that sense of unknowingness of where an adventurous night can take you.

Closing their short yet impactful set was the shimmeringly sweet Beautiful. The chorus masterfully delved into an undisputed feeling of nostalgia paired alongside the reverberated response from the crowd, creating an unrelenting harmony that lasted long into the night afterwards.

Overpass is almost undoubtedly on the road to bigger and better things, so it's best to catch them now in intimate grassroots venues while you can before you’ll be fighting wars on Ticketmaster for their grander events in the near future.