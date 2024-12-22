Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The London based rockers turned up to the snowy Steel City of Sheffield on their latest and collectively most enjoyable whirlwind of an experience yet.

Hot off the press with two fresh singles, the band lined up an impressive list of towns and cities across the UK, including the unofficial home of indie rock - Sheffield, in part to build anticipation for their new album releasing late February next year.

With hints of snowfall being teased outside the venue before the support act, Mary In The Junkyard, was first up to glimmer brightly as the Foundry was soon to be covered in glistening white snow.

The aforementioned support was a delicate yet unique choice of selection for the night ahead, as their dream entrancing sound swayed the venue into a humming hypnosis that led perfectly into the brewing storm of Sports Team’s headline slot.

With a blend of chaos and excitement in the Sheffield air, the capital collective marched onto stage, only to be swiftly followed by the explosive start of their boisterously brilliant opening track The Game.

An alternative set lined up with their dedicated best certainly saw out fan favourites, such as the unabashedly fun Camel Crew and the the thematic adrenaline rush that was The Drop.

Led by the frantically entertaining frontman Alex Rice; he perfectly encapsulated the blend of chaos and charm that the band so heavily present themselves as, in order to create a unique bond with their legion of fans while simultaneously breaking the sometimes restraining genre title of the indie mould.

Condensation was the next brimmingly accentuate tune to be trickled into their grander than life setlist - all the while being one of the fresh previously mentioned singles in support for their upcoming album Boys These Days.

But sure as anything, the committed crowd most definitely had the animated tune spinning in their ears before the show as they fought hard in singing louder than the sound set itself.

Another from their yet to be released EP was the ever so lovely and increasingly sweet on the ears - I'm In Love (Subaru). The track that embodies an indescribable winter warmth was certainly a standout in their stunning and staggering showcase of a performance.

Finalising their set the Cambridge company finished on the prominent yet bittersweet close of Maybe When We're Thirty, the unreleased track surely to be on their new release was enrolled in a mellow nostalgic feel that only a few songs are really ever able to entrap within lyrics and sound, yet Sports Team managed to achieve both.

With the night not just over yet, the enthralling array of talented musicians returned to stage to dish out a two song encore of their biggest and best in the form of Here's The Thing and Stanton, while all in all rounding out an elaborate evening of animated showmanship and a vibrant passion of hit after hit.

Increasingly slick as ever the crank wave rockers rolled through a tightly packed set of their acclaimed albums and all the while wrapping it up neatly with some new tracks along the way to create an introspective yet driven journey that only feels like the very start for a band that's raring to get going.