Live review: Honey-sweet seaside getaway as Blossoms rock Yorkshire coast

Stockport's finest took to the wonderfully unique Scarborough Open Air Theatre on a steaming hot evening - with fibreglass gorilla "Gary" in tow to provide a theatrical occasion of epic proportions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the brilliant-cut band of five have certainly entered the latter stages of their Gary tour, they ensured a sweetly tuned farewell was in order to send off their most bonkers reworking of themselves to date.

The stylish indie darlings born under Northern skies chose a trailblazing set of supports to open for them by the calming Yorkshire coast awaiting to be rocked, as fellow Northerners in the form of Apollo Junction, followed by the cult-like following of Inhaler, imitated that fiery festival feeling and were welcome additions to the bill, contributing their fair share of hits between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now onto the synth-addicted headliners, clocking into their starry shift by the sea, as the fashionable five made their way onto the stage just as the sun dipped behind the coastal skyline.

Blossoms delivered a set of sweet summery anthems, perfectly suited to a night by the seaside. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

Tom Ogden and co. looked every inch the indie darlings they've grown into.

Gone is the wide-eyed Stockport innocence of their early days – in its place, a slick outfit and his eyes covered by the darkened shades of fashion (Gucci) that knew exactly how to work the large turnout, as the crowd was a dead even split in Inhaler and Blossoms gear - yet due to the friendship between bands, this had led many a fan to crossover into either of the two indie boot camps.

They proceeded to open the night of events with the infectious Your Girlfriend, and it was like someone flicked a switch, which in Tom’s case technically he did, as the music was initiated as soon as his drumstick connected with the cowbell placed way above his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crowd, as previously mentioned – was a glorious mix of Inhaler teens glued to TikTok and the poor dads that inevitably drove out to the coast who still dearly miss The Coral – erupted as soon as the sweet riffs of Your Girlfriend rang out across the open air theatre.

The ever so stylish Blossoms delivered a scintilating set at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

From there, the setlist felt like a greatest hits parade from the Stockportians as they dished out the formidable following in no particular order: Honey Sweet, There's A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls), and the striking Charlemagne – each one undeniably met with arms aloft and the kind of rowdy, slightly out-of-tune singalongs that could make your heart burst spontaneously.

If you came for talented musicianship, Blossoms most definitely delivered.

As their signature synthy sheen was crystal clear even in the open-air acoustics, and Ogden’s vocals have seriously taken on new confidence – especially during the likes of Nightclub (which featured a voicemail from Chaplin’s Bar) and the ever so sweet The Keeper, which hit like a lost '80s banger pulled from a playlist of dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was, as always, the encore that sealed the deal of a fabulous night of music.

And after a short break and a teasing light display, they returned with a subtle yet sweet acoustic performance of My Favourite Room, which saw the inevitable swaying of phone lights reach up into the salty sea air, as the band huddled around one another in this bittersweet moment.

There’s a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) and Charlemagne followed swiftly – and in the process, they transformed the Yorkshire crowd into an uncontrollable synth pop disco.

Even with those two titular tracks out of the way, the band still had one more euphoric anthem left in their roster, and admittedly, it was the strangest yet perfectly Blossoms way to see out their unforgettable set by the sea, as the eight-foot-tall fibreglass gorilla was wheeled out onto the stage to loud roars and applause while the track itself closed a surreal seaside outing from everybody’s favourite Stockport residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet when considering the notion of it all that fateful night by the sea, there’s something strikingly beautiful about watching a band like Blossoms with the falling skies above.

And on this fuzzy warm northern evening, Blossoms proved again why they’ve become festival favourites and proven for car journey singalongs, as their pivotal performance certainly felt like a farewell to the gorilla that stole the heart of their fans; yet it was all the segmentation of a collective perfecting end to their Gary tour.