Live review: Fatboy Slim right here, right now in triumphant Yorkshire show
Fatboy, aka Norman Cook, delivered an electric show at the Piece Hall in Halifax, with the crowd singing his praise throughout as he dropped classic after classic.
With two different DJs supporting the set, it was non-stop House throughout the night.
The first set of music came from a local born and bred Halifax DJ Harry Smith who had a great surprise to find out instead of his planned performance in the live lounge, he was instead put on the main stage to get the party started – and so he did.
Then came a local lass from Pontefract, Meg Ward who got the crowd moving with her perfect mix of sounds.
And which perfectly prepared us for what was to come.
And it didn’t take long for Fatboy Slim to make his appearance, catching me off guard as I was queueing up for the loo at the time!
But never mind, that could wait as the sound of Queen could be heard across the arena.
Don’t Stop Me Now led me to stop what I was doing and rush right to the stage to catch the start of what would prove to be a joyous set.
Throughout the night he provided us with banger after banger including those of his own and well remixed version of other songs.
This included remixes of Talking Heads’ song Burning Down The House, Sinner Winner by Felix da Housecat and Ride That Thing by Redlight.
What made the night so spectacular were the amazing visuals that, by all accounts, could be seen from the other side of the town.
With lights flashing over our heads and images displayed on screen this was a truly mind-bending set.
Especially when the images displayed were very quirky – with AI clips of various celebrities lip-syncing to Fatboy Slim songs.
Then came a few of his own – and with Eat Sleep Rave Repeat and Role Model the crowd was most certainly up for it.
But most of the energy was reserved for the last few songs of the set.
And of course, that was served up with The Rockafeller Skank, Praise You and Right Here Right Now.
Fatboy Slim most certainly lives up expectations and it doesn’t seem like he is slowing down anytime soon.
