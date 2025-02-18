Live review: Emotional goodbye as indie favourites Kawala play farewell tour

In the city in which it all started, Kawala took to the stage to perform one of their final ever gigs.

After announcing they are going their separate ways last year, the indie favourites took to the stage at Leeds’ The Project House for an emotional farewell.

It truly was a night of mixed emotions. Happiness at seeing them but also more than a hint of sadness and the realisation this was one of their final times on stage and maybe our final chance to seethem.

But before Kawala we had the honour to enjoy the Teenage Dads, who delivered a set that absolutely got the night going.

It would be a fair observation to say that the Teenage Dads had us bouncing song after song, with tunes off their new album MAJORDOMO.

These included tracks such as weaponz, boyfriend and Speedracer.

The Aussie four-man band sure did put on a show, their snazzy looks and energy to capture the fans’ attention.

Then Jordan, the lead singer proceeded to declare “this next song is for all the MILFs,” before launching into a shock cover of The Buggles’ Video Killed The Radio Star.

I’m no MILF, but I for certain enjoyed the rendition of such an iconic hit!

Then it was time for the main event.

We weren’t left waiting long until the five lads making up Kawala entered the stage.

It was instant cheers, the excitement from the crowd could be felt around the room.

Kawala kicked off the set with Never Really Here For Long and Time Slipping Away – deliberate foreshadowing? I think so.

Nevertheless the crowd were up for it and singing along to every song seemed likely for the rest of the night.

However the cheering didn’t last long when the band sat us down for an important chat.

They proceeded to go into the history of the band and how it all started in this very city of Leeds.

Ten years together but they made it quite apparent this would be it.

The band were booed momentarily - but they knew it was all love. It was made clear we weren’t ready for this day to come.

The night continued and with it we enjoyed some Kawala classics such as Pure Desire, Animals and Mighty River. Hearts were sung out.

The crowd made it known to the band they were back in Yorkshire with plenty of reminders.

“Leeds, Leeds, Leeds” and “Yorkshire, Yorkshire, Yorkshire” could be heard throughout the night.

Then a personal favourite of mine, American Adrenaline, a newer hit of theirs, had the fans bouncing and singing to the upbeat banger which appears on their Kawala collection album.

“We wrote American Adrenaline about the constant struggle we all face every day, chasing this mythical unreachable idea of what often gets described as the ‘American dream,” they explained.

“The glitz, the glamour and in reality it all feels miles away... but maybe that’s okay.”

The band were enjoying themselves including all taking a celebratory shot and Dan, one of the guitarists, doing the worm.

We were told this was the end and to have a great night.

But it wasn’t quite over yet with the lads blessing us with an encore.

“Do you want one more song? How about two more songs? How about another 20 songs?”

Unfortunately we didn’t get the 20, but two more songs was good enough for us.

The first being Do It Like You Do, one of their most popular songs – and it was apparent with every single person singing along.

Lastly, but not forgotten, it was time for Ticket To Ride, maybe the song which led to many of us discovering this gem of a band.

A night of ups and downs - I think we all left feeling proud of the band’s achievements.

Let’s hope to see their faces again in the future in other ventures or even back on stage together as a band.