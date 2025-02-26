Live review: Circa Waves soar as fresh-feeling and wildly dynamic tour roars into life

Scouse rockers Circa Waves soared as they brought their fresh-feeling and wildly dynamic UK tour to life on a wild night in Yorkshire.

The T-Shirt Weather favourites have charmingly revived themselves for their ardent and ambitiously great Death & Love circuit across their home nation.

Crashing through the doors of the packed-out O2 Academy, the Liverpudlians willingly dragged along an exciting upcoming band, alongside the experienced and well-acclaimed duo, for their wild thrill ride in the forms of the sun-blazed Corella and the ever-pivoting psychedelic Peace.

Striking off the fiery night of indie tunes ahead was the brashly summer collective Corella in the opening support slot.

The Manc-based band, while highly driven and full of that youthful passion, fledged to their craft; their stellar set resulted in an emphatic return from the early attendees as their performance featured the likes of the lively, sweet Barcelona Girl and the energetic Bloom.

With a bravely brash showcase of their very best, the band certainly cemented themselves onto many new fans’ radars.

Swiftly moving onto the second act of the night was Worcester’s finest in the shape of the alternatively ambitious Peace.

Switching up the sound distinctively, the pair of brothers who have been frequenting the same venues and shared timeline with the headliners, dictated a fortified performance from the genre-defying faithfuls.

Concluding their almighty and shining set, the pair finished with the smooth California Daze and the charged 1998 (Delicious).

With the pulsating anticipation through the roof, the robust Leeds crowd was certainly prepped for the night of sunny-stricken tunes ahead.

Circa Waves gushingly kickstarted their headline show into action, as the Yorkshire capital was treated to the blazing guitar riffs of the much-loved whirlwind that was Do You Wanna Talk.

The thrashing and catchy nature of the track is the perfect headbanger to launch their set of curated-chaos upon the sold-out academy floor.

The Merseyside journeymen, well traversed across these trodden academies, still certainly knew how to get the place rapturously rocking, as they rolled through their mosh pit-initiating hits such as: Hell On Earth, Movies, Let’s Leave Together, and Move To San Francisco.

Constantly breaking boundaries, the driven band consists of the passionately prompt lead vocalist and guitarist Kieran Shudall, stylish guitarist Joe Falconer, the slick bassist Sam Rourke, and the diligent drummer Colin Jones, are the genetic makeup of the Circa Waves name.

Slick as ever, the proficient rockers made time for their golden oldies as peppy, upbeat anthems Fossils and Stuck In My Teeth (that’ll be turning 10 years old this year) were bowled out to the devoted attendees that were struck down by the ever-catchy strident guitar riffs that were recorded a near decade ago.

Moodily dramatic Sorry I’m Yours was next on the bill of heavy hitters, as the immense chorus was handcrafted to echo against the blessed beams of venues like the one they were in.

Slowing their rushing rapids of a set down for a soothing second was with the bittersweet Lemonade, as the track saw the likes of guitarist Joe Falconer take over main vocal proceedings to cover Alfie Templeman’s segment of the refreshingly fragrant anthem and allowed for a much-needed breather within the academy.

New pieces paired alongside older tracks blended in intimately throughout their tightly knit track list as the grand and heavy Goodbye was sided to the likes of the newly buoyant Le Bateau.

Captivating choruses backed by jangling guitars embellish the beauty of tracks like the bright Jacqueline and the sentimental We Made It, as the indie rockers uncover all the unturned stones of their catalogue to deliver a stellar show of vivid proportions.

And with the closing of their show, the band produced an unmissable encore that provided a rowdy climactic finish to their resounding night in Leeds, as the buzzes of Be Your Drug harmonised by festival favourite T-Shirt Weather locked in a nostalgic showcase of a band still at their very best.